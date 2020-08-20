South Norfolk heads insist GCSE pupils have ‘the grades they deserve’

Students receiving their GCSE results at Wayland Academy Watton. Picture: James Bass Photography © James Bass 2020

It may have been a challenging year for GCSE students, but relieved faces were seen across South Norfolk schools as pupils opened their highly-anticipated results.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Triplets Luca, Oskar, and Christoph Prior celebrate their GCSE results at Thetford Grammar School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Triplets Luca, Oskar, and Christoph Prior celebrate their GCSE results at Thetford Grammar School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

After many were left feeling disappointed when A-levels were announced last week, pupils waiting for their GCSEs results feared what was to come.

But it seemed schools were happy with the outcome as students were awarded “the grades they deserve”.

Students pick up their GCSE results at Thetford Grammar School. From left, Eleanor Siree, Madeleine Trussell, Izzy Murfitt, and Zoe Kendall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Students pick up their GCSE results at Thetford Grammar School. From left, Eleanor Siree, Madeleine Trussell, Izzy Murfitt, and Zoe Kendall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Thetford Grammar School was amongst those celebrating, with a 98pc of grades 9 to 4 in English and maths. Headteacher Michael Brewer said: “This year in particular, pupils have faced an unbelievable number of obstacles on what should have been a straightforward, if demanding, journey.”

Student Madeleine Trussell, 16, said: “I was worried about today particularly due to the government grade adjustments and what happened with A-levels but today I got nine Grade 9s and I am incredibly happy.”

Thetford Grammar School head teacher, Michael Brewer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Thetford Grammar School head teacher, Michael Brewer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

MORE: GCSE results 2020: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Stephen Plume, principal at The Iceni Academy, in Methwold, said he was “delighted” that his pupils have been awarded with an “excellent set of results” after a challenging six months.

He said: “At Iceni Academy we pride ourselves on helping young people develop their character and culture as well as getting great results. Over the past six months our students have certainly demonstrated that this is just as important as these results.”

Students receiving their GCSE results at Wayland Academy Watton. Picture: James Bass Photography Students receiving their GCSE results at Wayland Academy Watton. Picture: James Bass Photography

“Excellent” results were also seen at Wymondham High Academy and principal Jonathon Rockey said despite “the disruption and confusion” of the last few days and weeks, the school is “very proud” of pupils’ achievements.

At Long Stratton High School, interim headteacher Chanel Oswick said the school is “thrilled” with the outcome; while Wayland Academy, in Watton, said staff are very proud of their students despite a “usual experience”.

Students receiving their GCSE results at Wayland Academy Watton. Parental hugs at the gates. Picture: James Bass Photography Students receiving their GCSE results at Wayland Academy Watton. Parental hugs at the gates. Picture: James Bass Photography

And at Thetford Academy, principal Dan Carter said the class of 2020 have made “excellent progress” during their time at the school but grades are fully deserved.

He said: “Underlying those results are hundreds of individual success stories.”

Michael Heslop, 16, delighted with his GCSE results at Thetford Grammar School, which included a nine and two eights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Michael Heslop, 16, delighted with his GCSE results at Thetford Grammar School, which included a nine and two eights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“They have been a fantastic year group and we wish them every success in their future endeavours. We look forward to welcoming many of them back into our sixth form in September.”

Old Buckenham High School headteacher Andrew Fell said: “This has been an exceptional year which presented our students with enormous challenges, and we are proud of the resilience and positive attitude they have shown throughout this time.”

Madeleine Trussell, 16, delighted with her GCSE results at Thetford Grammar School, where she achieved nine nine grades. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Madeleine Trussell, 16, delighted with her GCSE results at Thetford Grammar School, where she achieved nine nine grades. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Principal Nicola Hood from Mildenhall College Academy said: “I am really pleased for all of our students and feel they have been fairly rewarded for their hard work. I am grateful they have not had the same experience as our Sixth Form students last week.”

Jon Winn, principal at IES Breckland, in Brandon, said:“A large percentage of our students have an excellent set of grades which is fully justified and deserved. Although they didn’t get to sit external exams and complete their courses, the vast majority have left with a smile on their face today.”