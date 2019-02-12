Water leak closes Norwich junior school for second day

Falcon Junior School has been shut because of a water leak. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A Norwich school will remain closed for a second day due to a “serious” water leak.

The leak was discovered at Falcon Junior School, in Sprowston, on Monday night and it was decided the school would close on Wednesday, March 6 and Thursday, March 7.

The water to the school, in Falcon Road West, will be turned off all day so that engineers can locate the source of the problem and work on finding a solution.

Parents were warned about the two day closure on Monday via the school’s parent app.