Search

Advanced search

Glebe House School at Hunstanton given formal warning notice

PUBLISHED: 16:12 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:33 21 December 2018

Glebe House School, in Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Glebe House School, in Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant © 2009

An independent school where teaching, management and early years provision are “outstanding” has been warned that it must improve after “serious failings”.

Glebe House School in Hunstanton was inspected by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) in October.

In its report, the ISI said the school does not meet all of the required standards.

It said Glebe House does not meet standards regarding the welfare, health and safety of pupils.

It says the school must carry out checks to ensure new staff have not been banned from teaching before they start work. It should also carry out medical fitness tests on staff.

In its final recommendation, it says the proprietor must ensure leadership and management have “sufficient skills and knowledge” to fulfil their responsibilities effectively.

The warning flies in the face of an inspectors’ report which says early years provision at the school, which has 160 boarding and day pupils, is “outstanding”.

It says: “Children make good and often excellent progress in their learning and development in relation to their starting points. This is because staff ensure they get to know children well and plan highly effectively to meet their needs. They are well-prepared for the move to their next stage of education. Individual needs are catered for extremely well, notably those for children who require additional support for medical and special educational needs.”

It adds: “The effectiveness of leadership and management is outstanding.”

The report praises the school’s “clear vision” and says it gives children “an excellent start to their education”. It also hails teaching as “outstanding”.

But a warning letter from the Department for Education says the ISI noted “serious regulatory failings” at the school.

It says the secretary of state is satisfied that one or more of the independent school standards are not being met.

It gives the school until today to draw up an action plan setting out the steps it will take to meet all of the required standards.

It also warns that the secretary of state may reject an action plan and if this happens the school could be removed from the Register of Independent Schools.

Glebe House School headmaster Louis Taylor said: “In the recent ISI inspection, Glebe House School was rated to have an outstanding nursery and also rated as excellent in pupil achievement and personal development in the main school, the highest possible grade.

“In the same inspection, there were areas brought to our attention regarding certain compliance issues that we corrected at the time that the inspectors visited, which however remain on the report. The Dfe has received our action plan which outlines the way in which we will ensure these issues do not occur in the future. The action plan is already in place and we look forward to a visit from the ISI in the near future to give us a clean bill of health in these areas.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Most Read

Dunmow woman, 22, dies after M11 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rare photos of Live Aid stars to go under the hammer at auction room

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Thaxted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Indian restaurant curries favour at awards night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Shop assistant threatened with an alleged pistol at Hatfield Broad Oak shop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New restaurant rated best in Norwich on TripAdvisor

Dhaba At 15 is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I’m sorry’ - ex-rough sleeper apologises to neighbours after police raid flat for third time

James Meaney and his partner Wendy Leggett outside their flat. Photo: Archant

Residents in ‘very quiet area’ shocked by discovery of body in river

Suffolk Police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue, and forensics vans on scene in Riverside Way in Brandon. Picture: Conor Matchett

Press conference updates: Fitness of Leitner and Klose on the agenda as City prepare for Blackburn trip

Moritz Leitner was back on the bench during the Canaries' 2-2 draw at Bristol City but did not feature Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists