Search

Advanced search

Gallery

‘Feedback has been brilliant’: Virtual school events hailed a success

PUBLISHED: 10:26 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 16 April 2020

Key worker children from Albert Pye Primary School involved in the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership tennis challenge. Pictures: Courtesy of Albert Pye Primary

Key worker children from Albert Pye Primary School involved in the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership tennis challenge. Pictures: Courtesy of Albert Pye Primary

Archant

Challenges to keep children active during the continuing coronavirus crisis are proving to be a “brilliant” success.

While schools from across north Suffolk have had to move away from sports halls and fields, some popular competitions have been enjoyed at home.

New virtual school games have taken centre stage in homes locally as the North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership provides sporting activities for boys and girls in years one to six.

Children from Roman Hill Primary School embracing the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership gymnastics challenge. Pictures: Roman Hill Primary SchoolChildren from Roman Hill Primary School embracing the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership gymnastics challenge. Pictures: Roman Hill Primary School

Gymnastics, netball and tennis challenges have already been held with primary school children from across Lowestoft and Beccles showcasing their skills as part of the North Suffolk School Games Primary Virtual Calendar 2020.

Jeffrey Hoey, partnership development manager for the North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership, said: “I set up these challenges to give our local children some normality in challenging times and to keep them active.

A Roman Hill Primary School pupil embraces the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership gymnastics challenge. Pictures: Maria SanfordA Roman Hill Primary School pupil embraces the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership gymnastics challenge. Pictures: Maria Sanford

“PE, sport and physical activity is a massive part of school life for children in Lowestoft and Beccles – there has always been a great culture of competitive sport between our schools.

“Feedback from parents has been brilliant with many of them saying it has given their children a focus and a reason to do physical activity while at home.”

Children from Roman Hill Primary School embracing the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership gymnastics challenge. Pictures: Roman Hill Primary SchoolChildren from Roman Hill Primary School embracing the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership gymnastics challenge. Pictures: Roman Hill Primary School

With football, rounders, cricket, athletics and dance events still all to take place on the North Suffolk School Games Primary Virtual Calendar 2020, Mr Hoey added: “Schools have also told me these challenges have also given the children of the key workers still in school something to work towards and enjoyment by challenging their friends and other schools.

“Our schools’ passion for PE, Sport and Physical activity has been clearly evidenced in the response to these challenges.

Key worker children from Albert Pye Primary School involved in the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership tennis challenge. Pictures: Courtesy of Albert Pye PrimaryKey worker children from Albert Pye Primary School involved in the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership tennis challenge. Pictures: Courtesy of Albert Pye Primary

“In total we have had 330 videos submitted over the last three weeks from our first three events – Gymnastics 80 videos; Netball 101 videos and Tennis 150 videos thus far.

“We have engaged 13 of our primary schools in this programme – Roman Hill, Albert Pye, Woods Loke, Phoenix, Corton, St Margaret’s, Red Oak, Gunton, Grove, Reydon, Carlton Colville and Pakefield so far – with Roman Hill, Albert Pye and Woods Loke making up the top three schools at the moment.”

Children from Roman Hill Primary School embracing the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership gymnastics challenge. Pictures: Roman Hill Primary SchoolChildren from Roman Hill Primary School embracing the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership gymnastics challenge. Pictures: Roman Hill Primary School

For each of the activities, the schools challenge is scored in four ways – best student videos; best staff video; most entries and highest scores (top four) – to allow a league table to be produced.

With entries accepted via the North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership’s Facebook page and on Twitter via @NorthSuffolkSG entries are also being accepted via email at virtualschoolgames@gmail.com

Children from Roman Hill Primary School embracing the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership gymnastics challenge. Pictures: Roman Hill Primary SchoolChildren from Roman Hill Primary School embracing the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership gymnastics challenge. Pictures: Roman Hill Primary School

Mr Hoey added: “If more schools want to be involved please follow us on Facebook or Twitter or visit our website northsuffolksportandhealthpartnerhip.com”

A Roman Hill Primary School pupil embraces the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership gymnastics challenge. Pictures: Maria SanfordA Roman Hill Primary School pupil embraces the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership gymnastics challenge. Pictures: Maria Sanford

A Roman Hill Primary School pupil embraces the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership gymnastics challenge. Pictures: Maria SanfordA Roman Hill Primary School pupil embraces the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership gymnastics challenge. Pictures: Maria Sanford

A Roman Hill Primary School pupil embraces the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership gymnastics challenge. Pictures: Maria SanfordA Roman Hill Primary School pupil embraces the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership gymnastics challenge. Pictures: Maria Sanford

A Roman Hill Primary School pupil embraces the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership gymnastics challenge. Pictures: Maria SanfordA Roman Hill Primary School pupil embraces the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership gymnastics challenge. Pictures: Maria Sanford

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hundreds of staff from fashion stores made redundant after administrators called in

Hundreds of staff have been made redundant after Oasis and Warehouse called in the administrators. Pic: Archant

Business paying £30,000 in insurance to include disease cover has claim rejected

Andrew Barnes is the owner of Bure Valley Railway, and specifically requested a policy to cover the SME in the event of an epidemic. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Months or weeks? How long will lockdown last and what will extension mean for you?

The government is to decision whether to extend or ease UK coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Getty

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Plans for new McDonald’s with drive-through approved

An artist's impression of how the new McDonald's off Holt Road, Cromer could look. Image: Planning documents

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hundreds of staff from fashion stores made redundant after administrators called in

Hundreds of staff have been made redundant after Oasis and Warehouse called in the administrators. Pic: Archant

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Doctor says coronavirus ‘like going into a war zone against an invisible army’

Dr Govindan Raghuraman, deputy mdeical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: QEH

Man charged with robbery after meat cleaver taken into Londis

The Londis store in Great Yarmouth has been targeted by a man holding a knife Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24