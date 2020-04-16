Gallery

‘Feedback has been brilliant’: Virtual school events hailed a success

Key worker children from Albert Pye Primary School involved in the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership tennis challenge. Pictures: Courtesy of Albert Pye Primary Archant

Challenges to keep children active during the continuing coronavirus crisis are proving to be a “brilliant” success.

While schools from across north Suffolk have had to move away from sports halls and fields, some popular competitions have been enjoyed at home.

New virtual school games have taken centre stage in homes locally as the North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership provides sporting activities for boys and girls in years one to six.

Children from Roman Hill Primary School embracing the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership gymnastics challenge. Pictures: Roman Hill Primary School Children from Roman Hill Primary School embracing the North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership gymnastics challenge. Pictures: Roman Hill Primary School

Gymnastics, netball and tennis challenges have already been held with primary school children from across Lowestoft and Beccles showcasing their skills as part of the North Suffolk School Games Primary Virtual Calendar 2020.

Jeffrey Hoey, partnership development manager for the North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership, said: “I set up these challenges to give our local children some normality in challenging times and to keep them active.

“PE, sport and physical activity is a massive part of school life for children in Lowestoft and Beccles – there has always been a great culture of competitive sport between our schools.

“Feedback from parents has been brilliant with many of them saying it has given their children a focus and a reason to do physical activity while at home.”

With football, rounders, cricket, athletics and dance events still all to take place on the North Suffolk School Games Primary Virtual Calendar 2020, Mr Hoey added: “Schools have also told me these challenges have also given the children of the key workers still in school something to work towards and enjoyment by challenging their friends and other schools.

“Our schools’ passion for PE, Sport and Physical activity has been clearly evidenced in the response to these challenges.

“In total we have had 330 videos submitted over the last three weeks from our first three events – Gymnastics 80 videos; Netball 101 videos and Tennis 150 videos thus far.

“We have engaged 13 of our primary schools in this programme – Roman Hill, Albert Pye, Woods Loke, Phoenix, Corton, St Margaret’s, Red Oak, Gunton, Grove, Reydon, Carlton Colville and Pakefield so far – with Roman Hill, Albert Pye and Woods Loke making up the top three schools at the moment.”

For each of the activities, the schools challenge is scored in four ways – best student videos; best staff video; most entries and highest scores (top four) – to allow a league table to be produced.

With entries accepted via the North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership’s Facebook page and on Twitter via @NorthSuffolkSG entries are also being accepted via email at virtualschoolgames@gmail.com

Mr Hoey added: “If more schools want to be involved please follow us on Facebook or Twitter or visit our website northsuffolksportandhealthpartnerhip.com”

