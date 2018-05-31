‘Virtual events’ set to engage children during school closures

Picture: Nick Butcher

They have improved the activity levels of children in schools across north Suffolk, showcased talented teams and individuals and highlighted the importance of health and wellbeing.

Virtual Competition Update 3: 9 Weeks of events to keep your children engaged in their PE, Sport and Physical Activity. Details of each event will be released on their start date #virtualschoolgames @YourSchoolGames @lowjournal @eastsuffolkone pic.twitter.com/wxfWYIetXY — North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership (@NorthSuffolkSG) March 25, 2020

And, as schools move away from sports halls and fields in the coming weeks, popular competitions are set to continue at home – thanks to the launch of new virtual school games.

Since launching two-and-a-half years ago the North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership – which covers 32 primary schools, five high schools, two colleges and two complex needs schools – has provided appropriate competitive sporting opportunities for all young people.

The North Suffolk Sport & Health Partnership is launching Virtual Games.

And now the primary school sporting calendar is set to continue between March and May, with activities prepared for boys and girls in years one to six to compete in at home.

Gymnastics, netball, tennis, football, rounders, cricket, athletics and dance will all take place on the North Suffolk School Games Primary Virtual Calendar 2020.

Jeffrey Hoey, partnership development manager for the partnership, said: “We have launched a calendar of virtual competitions between schools and families, with these virtual events replacing our traditional school games. There are nine weeks of events to keep your children engaged in their PE, sport and physical activity.”

With the first week running from Friday, March 27 until Thursday, April 2, and events continuing to be held between each Friday and Thursday thereafter, the aim is for the children to take part in the activities provided while competing with and against their friends and other schools.

Picture: Nick Butcher

Mr Hoey added: “All the PE teachers do a brilliant job and keep the children engaged.

“We wanted to try to continue the calendar with virtual events. Parents can sign up and follow the North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership’s Facebook page or Twitter via @NorthSuffolkSG to submit scores.

“There will be a different event, with details and information put out each Friday, so the children can practice at home before submitting their results by the following Thursday.

“Anyone can take part with the events age specific and the activities at different levels for different age groups.

“The first event is gymnastics, as we were due to have the gymnastics competition next week, and we are really looking forward to it.”

