News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Video

Norwich school’s video on saving the planet watched by people all over the world

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 1:27 AM July 26, 2018    Updated: 11:18 PM October 9, 2020
A screenshot from the video made by youngsters at Chapel Break Infant School. Photo: Chapel Break In

A screenshot from the video made by youngsters at Chapel Break Infant School. Photo: Chapel Break Infant - Credit: Archant

People from all over the world have watched a video made by Norwich youngsters encouraging others to be mindful of how they treat the world.

The video by children at Chapel Break Infant School, in Bowthorpe, titled How Can We Hold the World Together? has been watched 9,300 times and has been shared almost 200 times.

Published on Wednesday morning, it has already been watched by people from Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and several states in America.

The video, which includes children's drawings and stop motion animation, covers topics including plastic pollution in our oceans, greenhouse gases, turning lights off, extinct animals and the importance of recycling.

During the video, one child says: 'Creatures like fish, dolphins, whales and octopuses to name a few live here and depend on us.

You may also want to watch:

'Unfortunately we are damaging the world's oceans in a number of ways.'

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
  2. 2 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
  3. 3 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
  1. 4 Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
  2. 5 13 of the best pub gardens to visit in Norfolk
  3. 6 In pictures: The Norfolk town where fairground rides changed forever
  4. 7 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views
  5. 8 Thousands of jobs and 200 Peacocks stores saved
  6. 9 8,000 bluebells illegally uprooted from private wood
  7. 10 Plans for 54 new homes on edge of town revealed

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
How will GP surgeries carry out appointments going forward?

Coronavirus

Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus