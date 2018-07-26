Video
Norwich school’s video on saving the planet watched by people all over the world
- Credit: Archant
People from all over the world have watched a video made by Norwich youngsters encouraging others to be mindful of how they treat the world.
The video by children at Chapel Break Infant School, in Bowthorpe, titled How Can We Hold the World Together? has been watched 9,300 times and has been shared almost 200 times.
Published on Wednesday morning, it has already been watched by people from Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and several states in America.
The video, which includes children's drawings and stop motion animation, covers topics including plastic pollution in our oceans, greenhouse gases, turning lights off, extinct animals and the importance of recycling.
During the video, one child says: 'Creatures like fish, dolphins, whales and octopuses to name a few live here and depend on us.
'Unfortunately we are damaging the world's oceans in a number of ways.'
