Further improvements needed at city school, report finds

A Norwich primary school has been judged to require improvement by inspectors.

Ofsted said pupils at Valley Primary Academy who fell behind during a period of upheaval and changes in leadership had struggled to catch up.

The school in Gentry Place, which was converted to an academy in 2016, was judged to require improvement following an inspection in May, its first since 2011.

But in their report, inspectors said leaders at the school and its sponsor the Heart Education Trust were successfully improving behaviour and systematically tackled weaknesses in teaching.

Valley Primary, which is part of the Norwich Opportunity Area scheme to improve social mobility, has higher than average proportions of pupils on free school meals and with special educational needs and disabilities among its 190 children.

Inspectors praised the determination of leaders and trustees "to ensure that pupils, many of whom are disadvantaged, achieve well".

However, the report said the quality of teaching and learning and the expectations of teachers varied between classes and subjects. The "forensic" analysis of pupils' progress shown by some teachers was not practised by all and in classes where teaching was less effective, pupils were more likely to lose concentration.

Inspectors said school leaders had prioritised the development of reading skills for younger pupils; as a result the proportion of pupils able to read at the expected standard by the end of year one is rising.

Outcomes for year six pupils are also improving - although a large proportion were said to have gaps in their learning from previous poor teaching and many still fell below expected standards in 2018.

Sara Bush, headteacher at Valley Primary Academy, said academic attainment was starting to improve after early efforts were focused on addressing "serious concerns" with behaviour and leadership.

"We have come a massively long way and the report reflects that as the areas we have been dedicated to have come out as 'good' - that is really pleasing," she said.

"We are in an area that is nationally recognised for its deprivation. A lot of our children have social and emotional needs and the fact that the report identifies us as a school that cares is really important for us."