Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Further improvements needed at city school, report finds

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 13 June 2019

Valley Primary Academy in Gentry Place, Norwich, part of the Heart Education Trust. Picture: Google

Valley Primary Academy in Gentry Place, Norwich, part of the Heart Education Trust. Picture: Google

Google

A Norwich primary school has been judged to require improvement by inspectors.

Headteacher at Valley Primary Academy, Sara Bush. Picture: MustardHeadteacher at Valley Primary Academy, Sara Bush. Picture: Mustard

Ofsted said pupils at Valley Primary Academy who fell behind during a period of upheaval and changes in leadership had struggled to catch up.

The school in Gentry Place, which was converted to an academy in 2016, was judged to require improvement following an inspection in May, its first since 2011.

But in their report, inspectors said leaders at the school and its sponsor the Heart Education Trust were successfully improving behaviour and systematically tackled weaknesses in teaching.

Valley Primary, which is part of the Norwich Opportunity Area scheme to improve social mobility, has higher than average proportions of pupils on free school meals and with special educational needs and disabilities among its 190 children.

You may also want to watch:

Inspectors praised the determination of leaders and trustees "to ensure that pupils, many of whom are disadvantaged, achieve well".

However, the report said the quality of teaching and learning and the expectations of teachers varied between classes and subjects. The "forensic" analysis of pupils' progress shown by some teachers was not practised by all and in classes where teaching was less effective, pupils were more likely to lose concentration.

Inspectors said school leaders had prioritised the development of reading skills for younger pupils; as a result the proportion of pupils able to read at the expected standard by the end of year one is rising.

Outcomes for year six pupils are also improving - although a large proportion were said to have gaps in their learning from previous poor teaching and many still fell below expected standards in 2018.

Sara Bush, headteacher at Valley Primary Academy, said academic attainment was starting to improve after early efforts were focused on addressing "serious concerns" with behaviour and leadership.

"We have come a massively long way and the report reflects that as the areas we have been dedicated to have come out as 'good' - that is really pleasing," she said.

"We are in an area that is nationally recognised for its deprivation. A lot of our children have social and emotional needs and the fact that the report identifies us as a school that cares is really important for us."

Most Read

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

FULL FIXTURE LIST: Norwich City begin Premier League quest at Liverpool

Norwich City open their Premier League season at Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Flood alerts issued for parts of north Norfolk

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts to parts of north Norfolk. Picture: The Envrionment Agency

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich prisoner who bled to death in cell died by misadventure, inquest rules

Kenneth Martin died in Norwich Prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man admits being Norwich cannabis factory ‘gardener’

Cannabis plants discovered in a house at Three Corner Drive, Old Catton, on May 15, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Dirty sinks and out of date meat: Subway in Norwich scores poor food hygiene rating

Subway on Magdalen Street in Norwich has received a low food hygiene rating. Picture: Google Streetview

Flood alerts issued for parts of north Norfolk

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts to parts of north Norfolk. Picture: The Envrionment Agency

Progress on £9m plan for new leisure centre

Proposals are being worked on for a £9m new leisure centre in Diss to replace the existing site on Victoria Road. Picture: South Norfolk Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists