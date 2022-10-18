College opens new classrooms after £1m T Level investment

Engineering T Level students from UTCN in one of five new classrooms at the college - Credit: UTCN

A seven-figure grant has allowed a college to invest in five new classrooms to help it deliver new qualifications.

University Technical College Norfolk, off Old Hall Road in south Norwich, received a £1m grant from the Department of Education to increase its T Level capacity.

As well as allowing it to open five new classrooms, the funding has also helped the college add computing space, private study areas and new student offices.

It has also allowed it to launch a new engineering T Level course.

Emma Palik, new headteacher at UTCN, with her predecessor Alex Hayes - Credit: UTCN

The college has also earmarked £200,000 for specialist equipment such as lathes and 3D printers.

Emma Palik, headteacher at UTCN, said: "I am thrilled to take delivery of this fantastic new space.

"With our strongly growing numbers we are thrilled to be training the next generation of engineers in such great facilities.

"Our recruitment to the new T Level has been excellent and I know students and staff are keen to get to work on the new equipment."