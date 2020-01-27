Search

Will college start taking 11-year-olds?

PUBLISHED: 14:54 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 27 January 2020

A Norwich college could lower the age of students it admits from 14 to 11-years-old.

University Technical College Norfolk (UTCN), based in Oldhall Road, is asking its stakeholders to consider lowering the college's admission age to 11 and introducing Key Stage Three into its curriculum.

UTCN was established in 2014 with the aim of developing tomorrow's engineering, computing and science professionals.

It currently takes students from age 14 - 19 and works closely with local and national employers and the University of East Anglia to address the UK skills gaps in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects.

The consultation comes after the Department of Education wrote to all UTCs asking them to consider changing their age range from 14-19 to 11-19 years old.

If UTCN does decide to pursue Year 7 admissions, an application will be submitted to the DfE for approval.

The earliest 11-year-olds could be admitted would be September 2021.

The consultation can be found online at www.utcn.org.uk/key-stage-3-consultation.

