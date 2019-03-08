Students receive career advice from industry specialists

Students have received career advice from an industry specialist to help then secure a job.

Sixth form students at University Technical College Norfolk (UTCN) were given the top tips by technical recruitment specialists TEC Partners.

The talk was given as part of National Careers Week with TEC Partners giving a talk to year 11 and 12 students about how to write CVs and advice for job interviews.

During the visits, students have the chance to book one to one appointments with a recruiter for more tailored and personalised advice.

National Careers Week – which ran from March 4 to March 9 - promotes careers guidance across the UK and aims to support the younger generation leaving education as they transition into the working world.

UTCN principal Alex Hayes said: “A number of students have already picked up invaluable tips, like understanding the significance of having a LinkedIn account in modern recruitment.”