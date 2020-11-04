Big drop in UEA Covid cases

Confirmed coronavirus cases at the University of East Anglia have halved in the past two weeks, the latest figures show.

Twenty five students tested positive in the seven days up to Monday, November 2, a reduction from 50 in the previous week.

Of the 25 cases in the past week, 10 tested positive on October 30 and four on Monday, the last day the UEA has released figures for. Two staff members have also tested positive in the last seven days.

Last month areas around the UEA, including Bowthorpe and West Earlham, were identified as having higher cases than other parts of Norwich.

Of the 106 cases recorded in Norwich in the first week of October, neighbourhoods around the university campus accounting for around half of them.

The UEA launched its own voluntary testing regime, meaning it could have been picking up more cases.