UEA to launch parliamentary studies module

08 February, 2019 - 19:19
The University of East Anglia (UEA) is to launch a parliamentary studies module in the next academic year. Photo: Nick Butcher

The University of East Anglia (UEA) is to launch a parliamentary studies module in the next academic year.

The course aims to provide students with detailed knowledge about how Parliament works in theory and in practice.

The new module was announced in Parliament on Friday (February 8) and will begin in the 2019/20 academic year.

House of Commons speaker MP John Bercow said: “There can be no better time to learn about politics - how Parliament operates and to hear from the people who work there - than right now when the topic is on everyone’s mind.”

UEA politics lecturer Eitan Tzelgov said: “MPs and parliamentary staff will come to the classroom and discuss issues such as legislation, relations with the EU, political reforms, and parliamentary scrutiny. Students will also travel to Parliament to debate the issues of the day.”

