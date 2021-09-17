UEA slips in latest good university guide ranking, but NUA improves

Published: 3:10 PM September 17, 2021

The University of East Anglia has slipped to 27th in the Sunday Times Good University Guide but Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) has risen by 21 places.

UEA, based outside Norwich, came down six places in the overall ranking from last year when it came 21st.

It comes despite it having recently risen to its highest place in five years in a ranking of the world’s best universities.

More than 85pc of University of East Anglia students get top grades. - Credit: UEA

NUA, which achieved university status in 2012 and today has more than 2,000 arts students, has risen from 77th last year to 56th.

The Sunday Times league table of UK universities evaluates everything from satisfaction with teaching quality and the student experience through to degree completion rates and graduate employment prospects.

'Good honours' (firsts or 2.1s) are achieved by 85.5pc of students at UEA while at NUA the percentage is 71pc.

Students face online learning at Norwich University of the Arts despite practical subjects like textile design. Picture: Owen Richards - Credit: Archant

After a year of closed campuses and a move to online learning, the new edition of the Good University Guide reveals most universities have seen a dramatic drop in student satisfaction and teaching quality scores in the latest National Student Survey.

Only two universities, Imperial College London and the University of Surrey, saw an improvement.

Medicine students at UEA were most satisfied with the quality of the teaching (82pc), followed by pharmacology and pharmacy (81pc) and sports science (79pc), while less than half of sociology students were happy (47pc).

University of East Anglia has 16,000 full-time and 2,000 students. - Credit: Mike Page

The University of Cambridge is unsurprisingly the top ranked in East Anglia, but after eight years in top spot nationally it has dropped to third, behind St Andrews and Oxford.

Earlier this month, University of Oxford also became the first institution to retain top place in the Times Higher Education world rankings for the sixth year in a row.

The UEA rose from 200th place last year to 182 in the new ratings in that international survey and was named in the top 50, sixth in the UK, for citations - the number of times a university’s published work is cited by scholars globally.

University of East Anglia vice-chancellor professor David Richardson. - Credit: UEA

It has also maintained its place as a world top 100 university for life sciences degrees.

Vice-chancellor professor David Richardson said: “We have a huge number of academics performing important research across a variety of subject matters, and the breadth and magnitude of this work is evident from these results."