Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Growing up in poverty affects children’s development, UEA researchers find

PUBLISHED: 10:39 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 02 April 2019

Stocks of food at a foodbank. A study by researchers at the University of East Anglia found that growing up in poverty could affect children's cognitive development. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Stocks of food at a foodbank. A study by researchers at the University of East Anglia found that growing up in poverty could affect children's cognitive development. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Living in poverty has an effect on the way children’s brains develop, according to Norwich researchers.

A study by the University of East Anglia found that children from lower income backgrounds had weaker brain activity and were more likely to be distracted.

The study focused on the brain function of children in rural India aged between four months and four years old. Factors including parental education, income and the number of children in the family were taken into account.

Lead researcher Prof John Spencer, from UEA’s school of psychology, said children from poorer backgrounds could become “trapped in an intergenerational cycle of poverty”.

“Previous work has shown that poverty and early adversities significantly impact brain development, contributing to a vicious cycle of poverty. But few studies have looked at brain function early in development,” he said.

Most Read

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard, from North Walsham, was among the survivors of the Titanic disaster . Picture: COURTESY NORTH WALSHAM INFORMATION AND HERITAGE CENTRE

‘I thought he was under the bus’: Passenger tells of mobility scooter horror incident

A passenger has spoken out after the bus they were on was forced off the road. Not pictured. Picture: Archant

City chief waits for the green light

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is relishing the challenge of striving to reach the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

CCTV image released after man and woman are threatened outside Tesco store

Police have released a CCTV image following a public order incident outside a Norwich Tesco. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard, from North Walsham, was among the survivors of the Titanic disaster . Picture: COURTESY NORTH WALSHAM INFORMATION AND HERITAGE CENTRE

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

CCTV image released after man and woman are threatened outside Tesco store

Police have released a CCTV image following a public order incident outside a Norwich Tesco. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bystanders help save a life after person collapses in town centre

Aylsham's Market Place, where three members of the public pitched in to help rescue someone who collapsed. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Shopper spots Brexit stockpiles in Norwich store

A photo of goods in Makro, Norwich with a

City ace Godfrey on Premier League rumours

Ben Godfrey savours Norwich City's Championship win at Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

A Mercedes Benz pop-up shop is coming to Norwich

The former Carluccio's in Norwich city centre, which will become a Mercedes Benz pop-up shop in April. Photo: Lauren Cope
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists