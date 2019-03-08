Search

UEA Union Council votes to ban beef on campus

PUBLISHED: 10:41 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 12 November 2019

UEA Union Council has voted to ban beef on campus Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

UEA Union Council has voted to ban beef on campus Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The University of East Anglia's student-elected Union Council has passed a motion to ban the sale of beef on campus for climate change reasons.

UEA Union Council voted by a 1pc majority to ban the sale of beef on campus Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chilli and spaghetti bolognese have been student staples for generations, but soon those studying at UEA will need to travel further afield to buy beef products.

The vote took place on Thursday evening at the Union Council meeting and was passed by 1pc, with 47pc voting to ban, 46pc against and 7pc abstaining.

The Union Council is formed by all full- and part-time officers from the UEA Students' Union, representatives from each course and from every club and society.

The vote will affect the Students' Union shop and will prohibit the sale of beef and it is currently unknown whether it will affect the university bar, which currently sells a beef burger, and The Hive Cafe next to the LCR.

An email exchange was posted between a student and UEA SU Activities and Opportunities Officer Alicia Perez on a university confessions site.

In 2015, the UEA Students' Union banned sombreros on campus Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

She wrote: "Beef has indeed been banned from the Student's Union, however I think it's important to point out it wasn't banned by the SU.

"Union Council made this decision via voting on a motion that was put forward by a student."

She continued: "I should probably mention that if anyone wants to put a motion forward to cancel this first motion and bring beef back, they are well within their right to do so."

Daniel Cockburn-Evans commented: "I'm sorry but there should of been a referendum to students on this. If you don't like beef, just don't buy it in the shop."

However, others have been more positive about the move and Oliver Matthew wrote: "Is beef so important that people are getting wound up over it being banned?

"Do the world a favour and switch to a less damaging food."

UEA Students' Union previously attracted criticism for banning Mexican restaurant Pedro's offering sombreros at the Freshers' Fair in 2015, branding it "cultural appropriation".

Mark Robertson, Senior Assessor for RSPCA Assured, who assesses farms for welfare, tweeted: "Really disappointing to see this from UEA.

"In a region surrounded by agriculture, why not look at higher welfare and local meat rather than blanket ban?"

