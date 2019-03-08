Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

UEA approves new £65m teaching building

PUBLISHED: 17:24 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:40 28 May 2019

The University of East Anglia (UEA) has approved plans for a new £65m teaching building along with refurbishment to the Grade-II listed Lasdun Wall. Picture: UEA

The University of East Anglia (UEA) has approved plans for a new £65m teaching building along with refurbishment to the Grade-II listed Lasdun Wall. Picture: UEA

Archant

The University of East Anglia (UEA) has approved plans for a new £65m teaching building that will pave the way for refurbishment of one of its most eye-catching and important features.

The University of East Anglia (UEA) has approved plans for a new £65m teaching building along with refurbishment to the Grade-II listed Lasdun Wall. Picture: UEAThe University of East Anglia (UEA) has approved plans for a new £65m teaching building along with refurbishment to the Grade-II listed Lasdun Wall. Picture: UEA

Development of the Sky House will allow students and staff to move out of the 460m-long Lasdun Wall teaching block, which was opened in 1970 but needs an overhaul.

The new teaching facility, which will be located at the end of the Lasdun Wall, across from the Registry, will act as a main reception point for the UEA campus.

It will become home to Arts and Humanities along with some Social Sciences schools from 2022.

UEA Vice-Chancellor Professor David Richardson said: "Investing in our UEA campus means investing in our people and the spaces they need to work, learn, study and teach both now and in the future.

The University of East Anglia (UEA) has approved plans for a new £65m teaching building along with refurbishment to the Grade-II listed Lasdun Wall. Picture: UEAThe University of East Anglia (UEA) has approved plans for a new £65m teaching building along with refurbishment to the Grade-II listed Lasdun Wall. Picture: UEA

"The Sky House will be the new gateway to  UEA for visitors and provide collaborative and communal working spaces for our staff and students."

You may also want to watch:

The development of The Sky House is the key to unlocking Lasdun Wall's major refurbishment.

The wall is listed by Historic England for its special architectural and historic interest but is at the end of its design life.

Vice chancellor of the UEA David Richardson. The university has partnered with other organisations in Norfolk for a scheme to create stronger links between its graduates and SME businesses in the county. Picture: UEAVice chancellor of the UEA David Richardson. The university has partnered with other organisations in Norfolk for a scheme to create stronger links between its graduates and SME businesses in the county. Picture: UEA

The wall was created by the architects Denys Lasdun and Bernard Feilden. It is a single 460 metre block with a library and an arena-shaped social space.

The new teaching building will include general purpose teaching and seminar spaces, flexible informal learning spaces, drama studios and café facilities.

In order to start work on Sky House, significant changes will have to be made to UEA's campus including changing car park entrances and relocating footpaths and bus stops.

There will also be 300 car parking spaces removed and a change of road layout, to encourage people visiting the university to not to drive to campus but to use more environmentally sustainable travel such as the free Park and Ride, the Park and Stride, car sharing and/or cycling or walking.

The University of East Anglia (UEA) has approved plans for a new £65m teaching building along with refurbishment to the Grade-II listed Lasdun Wall. Picture: UEAThe University of East Anglia (UEA) has approved plans for a new £65m teaching building along with refurbishment to the Grade-II listed Lasdun Wall. Picture: UEA

As well as this, UEA plans to relocate cycle parking and remove and replant around 85 trees.

A public consultation on the proposals for The Sky House is being held at UEA on Thursday June 6 in the Council Chamber between 4-7pm.

Most Read

Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

Community in shock after popular park is closed following an arson attack

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Community in shock after popular park is closed following an arson attack

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood

Tearoom to close because there’s ‘nowhere to park’

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pictured are members of the Red Hat Ladies Society. Pic: Pretty Little Teashop

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

Former Dereham Town midfielder signs for Cambridge United

Luke Hannant, pictured during his Dereham Town days, has signed for Cambridge United Picture: Ian Burt

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists