Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

What might lower tuition fees mean for Norfolk’s universities?

22 February, 2019 - 12:21
The current university tuition fees system is being assessed in a review of post 18 education - how would a fee cut affect Norfolk's universities? Picture: Archant

The current university tuition fees system is being assessed in a review of post 18 education - how would a fee cut affect Norfolk's universities? Picture: Archant

Archant © 2012

Norwich universities says the government may need to step up financial support for the sector should a hotly-anticipated review recommend a cut to tuition fees.

An independent panel led by Philip Augar is assessing whether the current system – where fees of up to £9,250 can be charged – offers value for money to students and taxpayers.

It forms part of a review of post 18 study which is expected to be published next month.

On Friday the Russell Group of research universities and seven charities said in a joint statement that, should the Augar Review recommend that tuition fees be lowered, universities could offer fewer places or cut courses if the government did not plug the funding gap.

At Norwich University of the Arts, many courses are workshop or studio-based and need specialist equipment, making them more expensive to run.

David Richardson, vice chancellor at the University of East Anglia. Picture: ARCHANTDavid Richardson, vice chancellor at the University of East Anglia. Picture: ARCHANT

The university’s vice chancellor Prof John Last said: “There has been a great deal of speculation about the Augar Review and we await the final report and the government’s response with interest.

“If speculation around a fee cut proves to be correct, the key question will be how ministers propose to address the funding gap that will be created.

“The costs of providing studio and workshop-based higher education are significantly higher than many other courses.”

Prof David Richardson, vice chancellor of the University of East Anglia (UEA), said the Augar Review could present opportunities for universities to rethink their offering, for example by increasing degree apprenticeship courses or introducing more flexible programmes of study.

Prof John Last, vice chancellor at Norwich Universtity of the Arts/NUA. Picture: ARCHANTProf John Last, vice chancellor at Norwich Universtity of the Arts/NUA. Picture: ARCHANT

He feels that UEA could withstand any tuition fee changes due to its “broad” subject base.

“There will be different impacts on universities depending on their mix of subjects and UEA’s mix makes us very resilient,” he said.

Like many universities UEA receives top-up fees from the government for more expensive subjects to teach, including medicine – a programme of support which is likely to continue if fees are lowered.

There is speculation that the government may enforce caps on student numbers on courses receiving top-ups – but Prof Richardson cautioned that such a move could restrict access to higher education.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Norfolk study finds link between sexual identity and weight

A study has found that lesbian women are more likely to be overweight. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Norfolk study finds link between sexual identity and weight

A study has found that lesbian women are more likely to be overweight. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

Inside the tea room which seats 20 people, with a further 30 outside. Pic: Peppers.

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

Dog poo was smeared on equipment at the children's play park off Wymer Drive, Aylsham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Temporary traffic lights causes long delays in Norwich

Motorists coming into Norwich are being faced with delays caused by temporary traffic lights. Picture: Andy Butterton/PA Wire

It’s Friday so it must be pub quiz time

Try our pub quiz. Can you do better than last week? PICTURE: GETTY IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists