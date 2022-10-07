New suicide prevention guidelines issued to universities

An aerial view of the University of East Anglia - Credit: Mike Page

Universities have been urged to be more proactive in involving families and friends of students dealing with complex mental health issues.

New suicide prevention guidelines have been issued by Universities UK (UUK) and charity Papyrus to universities across the country.

These guidelines encourage unis to collect 'trusted contacts' from students who can be involved in wellbeing support - whether the student is aware they are being alerted or not.

The UUK says its recommendations put the student at the centre of decisions about their care.

But it added that while it is preferable to get agreement from the student, if there are serious concerns about their safety it may be necessary to go above their heads.

It also includes making providing a 'trusted contact' mandatory, although these do not necessarily have to be a family member.

A spokesman for the University of East Anglia said: "We are pleased to see a focus on the important issue of information policies.

"The university has established processes that enable us to contact next of kin or others without consent where the severity of concern warrants such action.

"In addition, we introduced an 'opt in' policy in 2020 and it has been well received by students."

Kieran Brookes, associate director of student support at Norwich University of the Arts, added; "We welcome the new guidelines.

"At NUA we already take a proactive approach to coordinating an immediate response when a student is deemed at risk to themselves.

"Students are already asked to provide emergency contacts and contacts with whom they are happy to give third party data sharing consent.

"We take data protection very seriously, but we acknowledge that in cases of acute mental health where there is a risk to life, using a student's emergency contact could be the difference between them keeping safe and a tragic outcome.

"While we will always seek consent to share information, it may not always be possible to gain it.

"In such cases, senior colleagues will make an informed judgement on how to proceed."

Ged Flynn, chief executive of Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide, said: “Suicide in university populations is relatively rare but can devastate a community when it happens.

“Together, aided by this guidance, we can all play our part to ensuring it is rarer still.”