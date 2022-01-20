Universities could face £500,000 fines if students don't get jobs

A painter from Fairbuild is abseiling down Norwich University of the Arts' St Georges Building to paint the windows. Photo: Denisa Ilie. - Credit: Denisa Ilie

Universities could face hefty fines of up to £500,000 if they fail to meet targets for getting their graduates into professional work.

The Office for Students (OfS) is bringing in the new sanctions in an effort to help to crackdown on so-called 'Mickey Mouse' courses - those considered to be of lower quality than others, with fewer job prospects.

The watchdog has placed universities on notice that if fewer than 60pc of students go on to land professional jobs within 15 months of graduating they could be fined, lose access to student loans or see funding slashed.

OfS has launched a consultation into the plans, which also include targets for retention of students and course completion rates.

Should the proposal go ahead it would see universities expected to hit the following targets:

80pc of first year students continue into the second year of studies

75pc of students complete their studies

60pc students go onto professional employment or further education within 15 months of graduation

In previous years this would have meant trouble for one of the region's universities - Norwich University of the Arts.

In recent years, the university would have failed to fulfil one of these targets. In 2018 NUA saw just 48pc of its cohort go onto professional employment or further education.

However, the following year - the latest for which figures are available - 66pc of graduates went on to land high-skilled jobs, despite many having to search for work during lockdown.

A NUA spokeswoman said: "NUA takes an innovative and proactive approach to employability preparation, which is embedded into every course and underpinned by our NUA Profile programme, which was the winner of a Guardian Education Prize in 2019.

"Our ambition is to help them in taking their place in the world as creative thinkers and practitioners – and we offer careers and business start-up support to them for as long as they need us."

The university did, however, comfortably meet the two other targets, with 90pc of freshers progressing to their second years and 88.2pc of students completing their studies.

A department of the university which enjoyed particular success was architecture, which saw 100pc of its students land high-skilled jobs.

And another course which exceeded the university's average was its BA in animation, which saw 74pc of its graduates land high-skilled jobs.

How did the UEA fare?

According to the Times Good University Guide, the University of East Anglia's most recent completion rate was 88.6pc.

The guide also stated that 75.3pc of graduates in 2019 went on to secure high-skilled jobs or went into further education - again well within the targets OfS is proposing.

One area the UEA did not meet the 60pc target in however were courses in drama, dance and cinematics, which saw 58.7pc land professional jobs. At NUA this figure was 57.9pc.

A UEA spokesman said: “At UEA we believe it’s important not only for our students to have an enjoyable and fulfilling experience during their time here but also to ensure that we are setting them up with high-quality educational qualification when they leave.

“We embed employability and promote the wider student experience throughout our courses and the most recent graduate survey from the Higher Education Statistics Agency shows that three out of four of our students go on to employment in highly skilled jobs 15 months after graduating from UEA.

“This is above the sector average and significantly higher than the proposed OfS threshold, and demonstrates our commitment to equipping our graduates with the right tools for pursuing a successful career in their chosen field.”