University orchestra performs to show ‘joy of music’ to 100 primary school pupils
Neil Hall
Students at opposite ends of the education spectrum met to share a musical performance in Norwich.
Primary school children from four schools in Norfolk were treated to a performance by the University of East Anglia’s (UEA) Student Symphony Orchestra.
More than 100 schoolchildren in years four to six, from Queenshill Primary and Costessey Junior in Costessey, and Edith Cavell Academy and Valley Primary Academy in Norwich, listened to six pieces from composers including Beethoven, Dvorak and Bernstein.
Twelve students from UEA’s Music Centre performed the pieces with instruments ranging from trombones and oboes to the Clarsach, a Gaelic folk instrument, and a string quartet.
Darren McMorran, from the UEA outreach team, which organised the event, said: “Music has become a rarity in some primary and secondary schools’ timetables and we wanted to show the joy that music can bring. “