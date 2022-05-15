UEA professor highlights 'vicarious trauma' of support workers in film

A documentary filmed by a University of East Anglia professor has highlighted how the devastating impact of domestic violence can spread beyond its survivors.

During the various Covid lockdowns, instances of domestic abuse-related crimes grew exponentially to the point that in Norfolk they accounted for almost one in four offences.

The dire situation prompted Eylem Atakav, a professor in film at the University of East Anglia, to explore the impact of lockdown on a hidden victim of these crimes - the frontline workers tasked with helping survivors of domestic abuse.

The result of this research was Lifeline, an 18-minute documentary highlighting the impact home-working in particular had on domestic abuse workers providing counselling and other support to victims.

The film, which Prof Atakav co-directed, tells the stories of several support workers who were forced to take their work back into their homes during lockdown.

Prof Atakav said: "The key thing people were experiencing at the time was a lot of vicarious trauma from the people they were speaking to.

"They were listening to the harrowing details of domestic abuse in their own homes and even in the presence of their children.

"Gradually it would feel to them like there is no gap between work and the home and the emotional labour of it for these keyworkers was significant."

Prof Atakav spent around six months working on the film, which has since received high critical acclaim, alongside filmmaker Karoline Pelikan of Pelikan Pictures.

The documentary has since gone on to be shown at events around the world, including the Toronto International Women Film Festival in Canada and the Feminist Film Festival in Bucharest, Romania.

It followed Prof Atakav's previous film project, Growing Up Married, which told the stories of four women from her native Turkey who were forced into marriage as children.

This film was shown in the Houses of Commons and helped to shape a new law that raised the age of marital consent in the United Kingdom from 16 to 18 - and Prof Atakav is hoping Lifeline will prove to be just as impactful.

She said: "As an academic you always want your research to contribute to some kind of change."