Norfolk university to offer LPC law training from 2019

Law students at the University of East Anglia in Norwich. The university is set to offer the legal practice course (LPC) from September 2019 thanks to a new partnership with the University of Law. Picture: University of East Anglia University of East Anglia

Aspiring solicitors in Norfolk will no longer have to travel out of county to get qualified after the University of East Anglia (UEA) announced it will start offering training.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The university has teamed up with the University of Law (ULaw) to offer the legal practice course (LPC), the main qualifying course required to practise law in England and Wales, from September 2019.

You may also want to watch:

Previously students would have to travel to Cambridge to study the LPC.

Teaching will be classroom based for one year and students will have access to all UEA facilities including the law library.

Polly Morgan, UEA's deputy head of law, said: "We know that Norwich is somewhere that our students just don't want to leave. We're therefore very pleased to be linking up with the University of Law to enable current and prospective students, as well as those who have studied their undergraduate degree at another university, to undertake the LPC."