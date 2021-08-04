Students 'strongly encouraged' to get Covid jabs before coming to Norfolk

Published: 1:54 PM August 4, 2021

Students are set to be urged to be vaccinated against coronavirus before returning to lectures in Norfolk.

The University of East Anglia and Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) said they would be “strongly encouraging” students to get vaccinated before they travel to Norwich for the start of the next academic year.

It comes despite the government shelving the idea of requiring students to show proof of vaccination.

Downing Street had previously floated the idea of making it compulsory for students to be double jabbed or testing negative to allow access to lecture rooms and halls of residence when autumn term begins in September.

The government has subsequently said a decision will be taken in September but that students would get "advance warning" if they needed to be vaccinated.

Despite the change, a UEA spokesperson said: “UEA is strongly encouraging students to get vaccinated before the start of the new academic year.

“Vaccines are available for everyone aged 18 and over, and those due to celebrate their 18th birthday in the coming three months.

“All UEA students should also follow the government advice and get tested before they travel to campus for the start of the academic year and then test on arrival at campus.

“While studying we would encourage all students to regularly test twice a week in order to help keep everyone safe and reduce the risk of transmission.”

A vaccination centre was set up on the UEA campus last month amid a recent rise in positive cases of coronavirus.

And vaccination bus will be at the UEA Sportspark on Saturday, August 7 from 9am to 5pm, providing the Pfizer vaccine and advice.

A NUA spokesperson said: "We would encourage new and returning students to take any opportunity to get vaccinated over the summer break whether they are at a term-time address or have travelled back home.

“We will continue to follow public health guidelines as we have done throughout the pandemic to keep the community as safe as possible and reduce the risk of transmission of the virus."

City College Norwich said it would be monitoring the guidance but that most of its students were aged under 18.