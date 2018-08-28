Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

UEA marks first year offering sanctuary to asylum seekers

PUBLISHED: 14:02 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:02 10 January 2019

The University of East Anglia is marking its first year as a University of Sanctuary. Photo: UEA

The University of East Anglia is marking its first year as a University of Sanctuary. Photo: UEA

Archant

A Norwich university is celebrating its first anniversary as part of a campaign which supports refugees and asylum seekers.

The University of East Anglia (UEA) was awarded the title of University of Sanctuary on January 23, 2017, one of only nine in the country to be granted this status.

The accolade was awarded by The City of Sanctuary, an organisation which promotes action to support refugees and asylum seekers.

UEA was recognised for its culture of inclusivity and respect through activities such as educational activities and events. It has also set up its own sanctuary scholarship scheme, offering three scholarships a year to those seeking asylum in the UK.

Prof Philip Gilmartin, pro vice-chancellor, science and international, said: “Supporting asylum seekers and refugees in higher education is incredibly important to UEA, so we were delighted to be recognised as a University of Sanctuary.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Norwich woman to be sentenced after assaults on emergency workers

Bobbi Squires, 28, leaving Norwich Crown Court after admitting to five charges of assaulting emergency workers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Are you offended? Company attacked over use of female models

Agrifac managing director Andy Carse pictured in May 2018. Picture: www.edp24.co.uk

WATCH: Van driver laughs gleefully as he ploughs into huge puddle to splash pedestrians

A pedestrian is splashed by a passing driver in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth.

BeWILDerwood set to open huge new play area for 2019

Towering Treetop Tangles Credit: BeWILDerwood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists