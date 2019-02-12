University picked by BAFTA to teach new ‘screen industries’ course

The University of East Anglia has been chosen to teach a new course on the environmental impact of the fim and television industries, developed by BAFTA. Picture: ARCHANT Archant Norfolk 2016

A Norwich university is among 10 in the UK chosen by BAFTA (the British Academy of Film and Television Arts) for a new educational project.

The University of East Anglia (UEA) will be teaching a specialist course focused on tackling the environmental impact of the “screen industries”.

Designed for students on production courses, the new course will teach the science of climate change and sustainable practises to mitigate the environmental impacts of the film and television industries.

The course is the result of a partnership between BAFTA and Albert, an organisation helping the screen industries become more sustainable. Other universities teaching it include the National Film and Television School, Bournemouth University and the Confetti Institute in Nottingham.

It is expected that more than 500 students will complete the course in its first year.