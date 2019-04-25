Relocated bus stop is a 'safety hazard', campaigner claims

John Peacock is part of the Norfolk Living Streets group and is concerned about the placement of a temporary bus stop at The UEA and the safety of people using it. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

Concerns have been raised that the relocation of a bus stop on the University of East Anglia (UEA) campus could be putting passengers at risk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Peacock is part of the Norfolk Living Streets group and is concerned about the placement of a temporary bus stop at The UEA and the safety of people using it. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 John Peacock is part of the Norfolk Living Streets group and is concerned about the placement of a temporary bus stop at The UEA and the safety of people using it. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The stop at the bottom of Chancellors Drive, used by First's 25 service, was relocated due to construction work on Building 60, the university's new science block.

But John Peacock, a member of the Norfolk Living Streets pedestrians association, says the new location is a “safety hazard”.

He said it was “unacceptable as a place for passengers to board and alight”, difficult for wheelchair users to access and inadequately lit at night.

Norfolk Living Streets is seeking assurances that the former bus stop will be reinstated “at the earliest opportunity”.

John Peacock is part of the Norfolk Living Streets group and is concerned about the placement of a temporary bus stop at The UEA and the safety of people using it. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 John Peacock is part of the Norfolk Living Streets group and is concerned about the placement of a temporary bus stop at The UEA and the safety of people using it. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The UEA said that while buses can still let passengers off in Chancellors Drive, it is currently not a designated stop.

Mr Peacock said: “What we have here at the UEA is a good example of what is happening in many other locations around the city where, due to roadworks, bus stops have been randomly moved to unsafe locations without any thoughts of health and safety regulations or proper planning.”

As well as being used by university students and staff, Mr Peacock said the bus stop was used by people working at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and Norwich Research Park, from which a path connects to the campus.

He added: “There has always been a bus stop down the bottom of Chancellors Drive, that is the terminus of the route and not to have a proper bus stop at the terminus is not a satisfactory situation.”

A UEA spokesman said: “Buses continue to stop across the road to allow passengers to get off. However, for safety reasons this is not a suitable area for passengers to wait for the bus so it is not a designated stop.

“The nearest bus stop where passengers should currently board is further up Chancellors Drive outside the Estates building and all bus users are advised to use this stop until works on Building 60 have completed.”

A First Eastern Counties spokesman said: “All repositioned or new bus stops are subject to a risk assessment at the planning stage and the safe use of these monitored on a day to day basis. “At the present time we have not been made aware of any concerns with the bus stop in question.”