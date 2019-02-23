Search

Aspiring medical students get a chance to sample campus life

23 February, 2019 - 11:00
Sixth form and college students on a residential course for aspiring medical students at the University of East Anglia, as part of the university's Medical Aspirations scheme. Picture: UEA

Sixth form and college students on a residential course for aspiring medical students at the University of East Anglia, as part of the university's Medical Aspirations scheme. Picture: UEA

UEA

Aspiring medical students have had a taste of university life and campus living from the University of East Anglia (UEA).

The residential event saw sixth form and college students interested in pursuing a career in medicine explore and stay at the Norwich university for three days from February 19.

It forms part of the UEA’s Medical Aspirations scheme, which helps students who are expected to gain the grades needed to study medicine but who may need extra support because they have little family experience of higher education, have been in local authority care or have a low household income.

As part of the residential, the students stayed on campus at Broadview Lodge and got a tour of areas including the UEA Sportspark and library, John Innes Centre and Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, where they got to have lunch with doctors and consultants.

There were also talks held about radiology, the anatomy and medical ethics, as well as evening social events.

Louis de Bernard, a year 12 student from Wymondham College, attended this year’s event. He said: “It’s been great talking to and getting to know new people in a similar situation to me and I’ve enjoyed meeting current medicine students too.

“UEA has been a really friendly university to stay in and the idea of applying to a medicine course feels much less stressful than before.”

UEA outreach officer Laura Anderson said this year’s residential course saw the highest intake ever, with 40 students attending. She added: “Medical Aspirations is all about ensuring there is a route into university for everyone, no matter where you’re from or what your background is.”

More than 250 students have attended the residential since Medical Aspirations began in 2010, with scholarships supporting more than 20 students during that time.

Those who attended the residential are guaranteed an interview for a medicine-based course at UEA, provided they achieve the minimum entry requirements, and have the opportunity to take part in a GP work experience placement this summer.

The scheme is partly funded by alumnus David Tibble, who wanted to help local aspiring medics from underrepresented backgrounds in the profession.

