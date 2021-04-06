News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
UEA leads backlash over cuts to funding for global health research

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:52 PM April 6, 2021   
A University of East Anglia scientist has helped launch an open letter warning of significant long-term damage from cuts to research funded through international aid money.

Jenni Barclay, the UEA’s professor of volcanology, is one of the originators of an open letter signed by over 5,000 researchers, including several others in Norwich, opposing reduced research funds.

The UEA is also one of the members of the Eastern Arc regional research consortium to have written to chancellor Rishi Sunak calling for a rethink of plans by the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), an agency overseeing the government’s research funding, to half the budget for international projects.

Prof Fiona Lettice, UEA pro-vice-chancellor for research and innovation, said: “We are raising concerns with government and our regional MPs to highlight the impact this decision will have on a range of important research being undertaken within the UK and with our global partners, tackling issues including biodiversity, disaster risk reduction, child malnutrition, marine microplastics and sustainable food systems.”
 

