'Don't panic' - What to do if you don't get into your chosen university

Students anxiously awaiting their A-level results have been urged not to panic if they don't land their first choice of university.

Next Thursday, students across the county will receive their grades and those looking to move on to higher education will learn where their studies will continue.

For the lucky ones, this will be confirmation of the next step in their learning journey and potentially with it the exciting, but daunting prospect of their first flight from the nest.

But for those who are not accepted into either of their choices, the uncertainty of clearing awaits.

This is the process by which prospective students hunt for an alternative course as universities too scramble to fill places.

But Charles Seger, associate pro-vice-chancellor for recruitment and admissions at the University of East Anglia, insists this need not be a stressful experience for would be students - despite the uncertainty.

Prof Seger said: "The best piece of advice I could give students is to not panic and think about doing some research ahead of time.

"Look up what other courses you might want to do, where you might want to go and what is right for you so if you don't get your first choice it can be a smooth process. It is great to get a feel for a place first."

Prof Seger predicted that with this being the first year since 2019 that summer exams have been sat, the clearing process may prove busier than the past two years.

He said that hundreds of admissions workers at the university would be on the ends of telephone lines, live chats and emails next Thursday as the rigorous clearings process gets under way.

In previous years, almost one in every seven students at the UEA have come through clearing, with prospective applicants invited to open days on Friday and Saturday this week.

Prof Seger added: "We never quite know exactly what we will get each year but I think it is safe to assume it will be busy this year and will be a very exciting day.

"For students who do miss out on their top choice, it is okay to take your time to gather your thoughts and not rush into anything."