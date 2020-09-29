Search

UEA students self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:53 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:21 29 September 2020

Two UEA students have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Two UEA students have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Two students at the University of East Anglia have tested positive for coronavirus.

Two UEA students and their households are self-isolating after positive coronavirus tsets. Picture: Mike PageTwo UEA students and their households are self-isolating after positive coronavirus tsets. Picture: Mike Page

The university said it was working with NHS England and local health officials to trace anyone the students may have been in close contact with.

Both the students and members of their households have been told to self-isolate. One lives on the UEA campus in Norwich, the second lives off campus.

MORE: UEA offers staff and students Covid-19 test with results in 24 hours

A UEA spokesman said: “We are aware of two students who have tested positive for Covid-19, one off campus and one on campus.

University of East Anglia vice chancellor David Richardson collecting a Covid-19 test box. Picture: UEAUniversity of East Anglia vice chancellor David Richardson collecting a Covid-19 test box. Picture: UEA

“We are supporting the affected students and their households to self-isolate and we are working with NHS services and local public health officers to identify anyone who may have come into close contact with the individuals to minimise the risk of further infection.”

The positives come as concerns have been raised about the plight of students who test positive whilst living away from home.

Thousands of students have been forced to self-isolate following a surge in cases at a number of universities including Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester Metropolitan and Edinburgh Napier.

At least 30 institutions across the UK have seen confirmed coronavirus cases. The National Union of Students (NUS) has raised concerns over the level support being offered to some self-isolating students.

The UEA said it was working to help the affected students had all the help they needed whilst in self-isolation.

It added: “Our support teams are ensuring the students have access to food and essentials and we are, and will continue to be, in daily contact with the student households to offer advice and wellbeing support.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

MORE: ‘We’re not getting value for money’ - Students face reality of Covid measures on campus

On Monday the UEA launched a groundbreaking in-house testing in partnership with the Earlham Institute offering all its university students and staff access to a Covid-19 swab test that provides results in 24 hours.

The testing is in addition to safety measures in place on campus which students, staff and visitors are asked to follow, including a one-way system, social distancing, wearing of face coverings, practicing good hygiene and following guidelines.

The UEA said it’s teams had “worked tirelessly” over the summer to create a Covid-secure environment for our teaching and learning, social activities on the campus for the start of the autumn term.

It added: “We have also reminded everyone that it’s essential we all follow the latest Government advice and respect the safety arrangements we have put in place.”

