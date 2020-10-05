Fifty pupils sent home as two siblings have coronavirus

Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

A group of 50 children at a Lowestoft-area primary academy are being kept off school after two siblings tested positive for coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy. Picture: Nick Butcher Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy. Picture: Nick Butcher

Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy – part of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust – said there has been two confirmed cases of Covid-19 within the school, with two year groups affected.

The siblings are in years five and six at the school in Field Lane, Kessingland, but with the teaching bubble including pupils in both year groups, it means that 50 children are having to self isolate.

Oliver Burwood, chief executive of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust, said: “We can confirm that two siblings at Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy tested positive for the COVID-19 virus over the weekend.

“Their parents had tested positive last week and isolated the household.

“We immediately acted in the best interests of the whole school community by isolating everyone that the pupils came in to close contact with whilst in school recently.”

While the year five and year six pupils must stay at home and self isolate, children in nursery, reception and years one to four are attending school and continuing their education as normal.

Meanwhile, the year five and year six pupils in self isolation have been assigned home learning work.

Mr Burwood added: “The bubbles comprise a group of 50 children – 24 in year six and 26 in year five.

“The isolated group’s parents have been contacted and they have been asked to self-isolate at home for 14 days and to get tested if they should have any symptoms.

“Arrangements for home learning are in place to ensure children sent home can continue to access the curriculum.

“The school remains open to all other students and we continue to follow strict social distancing, cleaning and hygiene protocols and advice, as directed by Public Health England.”

The school’s headteacher Adrian Crossland had informed the year five and year six6 parents on Monday morning (October 5), after the cases in the bubble had been confirmed.