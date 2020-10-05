Two year groups self isolating following coronavirus cases at coastal primary academy

Two year groups from Northfield St. Nicholas Primary Academy on St Margaret’s Road in Lowestoft are self isolating after two pupils tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google Images Archant

Two year groups at a Lowestoft primary academy are being kept off school for the next 10 days after two pupils tested positive for coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy – part of the REAch2 Academy Trust – said there has been two confirmed cases of Covid-19 within the school.

Issuing letters to parents and carers on October 4 informing them of the news, it means the Year 2 and Year 6 children are having to self isolate.

A spokesman for the school on St Margaret’s Road said: “We can confirm that two pupils at the academy have tested positive for Covid-19.

“In line with the Department for Education and Public Health England’s guidance, all close contacts of the pupils are now self isolating and will return to school on October 16.”

While the Year 6 and Year 2 pupils must stay at home and self isolate until Thursday, October 15, children in nursery, reception, Year 1, Year 3, Year 4 and Year 5 are attending school and continuing their education as normal.

Meanwhile, the Year 2 and Year 6 pupils in self isolation have been assigned an email address to access remote learning.

The Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy spokesman added: “A deep clean of the zone and classrooms that the group has been based in, is also taking place as a further precautionary measure.

“In the meantime, we will revert to providing virtual learning for all children whilst they are at home, so that they can continue their learning if they feel well enough to do so.

“The safety of our children and staff is our number one priority and we have written to parents to let them know about these developments and to reassure them about the measures we have in place at school.”

A further letter addressed to “all parents Nursery, Reception, Year 1, Year 3, Year 4, Year 5” said there had been two confirmed cases of Covid-19 within the school in Year 2 and Year 6.

The letter reads: “We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

“The small number of children who have been in close contact with the individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus have received a letter informing them that their child must stay at home for 14 days.

“The school remains open and your child should continue to attend as normal if they remain well and do not show covid-19 symptoms.”