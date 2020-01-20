Two schools near Norwich shut due to heating and flooding issues

Two schools near Norwich have been hit with emergency closures this morning as a result of heating and flooding issues.

Internal flooding at Falcon Junior School in Sprowston has meant that parents have been told to keep their children away, which has also seen a partial loss of power and a lack of heating at the school.

And pupils at The Clare School, on South Park Avenue in Eaton, have also been instructed to stay at home, due to a lack of hot water and limited heating.

A post on Norfolk County Council's website says the problems mean it is unsafe for pupils to be on site today and tomorrow.

A post on the school's Facebook page, posted on Friday, said: "Unfortunately the school will have to be closed on Monday 20th and Tuesday 21st January due to a lack of heating and hot water.

"This is not a decision that has been taken lightly, but we need to keep our pupils and staff safe.

"All being well, the heating system should be fixed on Tuesday 21st, with the aim of the school reopening on Wednesday 22nd."