Search

Advanced search

Two schools near Norwich shut due to heating and flooding issues

PUBLISHED: 07:24 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:50 20 January 2020

Falcon Junior School, Norwich, which is shut today due to flooding issues. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Falcon Junior School, Norwich, which is shut today due to flooding issues. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Two schools near Norwich have been hit with emergency closures this morning as a result of heating and flooding issues.

Internal flooding at Falcon Junior School in Sprowston has meant that parents have been told to keep their children away, which has also seen a partial loss of power and a lack of heating at the school.

And pupils at The Clare School, on South Park Avenue in Eaton, have also been instructed to stay at home, due to a lack of hot water and limited heating.

You may also want to watch:

A post on Norfolk County Council's website says the problems mean it is unsafe for pupils to be on site today and tomorrow.

A post on the school's Facebook page, posted on Friday, said: "Unfortunately the school will have to be closed on Monday 20th and Tuesday 21st January due to a lack of heating and hot water.

"This is not a decision that has been taken lightly, but we need to keep our pupils and staff safe.

"All being well, the heating system should be fixed on Tuesday 21st, with the aim of the school reopening on Wednesday 22nd."

Most Read

See inside: £950,000 coastal retreat with six balconies and sea views

A Hunstanton property with sea views has come on the market. Photo: William H Brown Select

Norfolk pub launches giant fry-up boxes to takeaway

A Norfolk pub has launched takeaway breakfast boxes which come with a single, double or triple option Credit: The White Hart Swaffham

‘Disrespectful’ u-turn sees closure of town’s only post office

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew slams potential closure of Fakenham post office. Picture: JEROME MEYHEW

‘Come and support us’ plea as pub gets top new chef

Norfolk Chef, Charlie Hodson, with the owners of The Crown Inn, in Northwold, David and Janice Walton. Photo: Emily Thomson

Two schools near Norwich shut due to heating and flooding issues

Falcon Junior School, Norwich, which is shut today due to flooding issues. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

See inside: £950,000 coastal retreat with six balconies and sea views

A Hunstanton property with sea views has come on the market. Photo: William H Brown Select

Norfolk pub launches giant fry-up boxes to takeaway

A Norfolk pub has launched takeaway breakfast boxes which come with a single, double or triple option Credit: The White Hart Swaffham

‘Disrespectful’ u-turn sees closure of town’s only post office

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew slams potential closure of Fakenham post office. Picture: JEROME MEYHEW

‘Come and support us’ plea as pub gets top new chef

Norfolk Chef, Charlie Hodson, with the owners of The Crown Inn, in Northwold, David and Janice Walton. Photo: Emily Thomson

Two schools near Norwich shut due to heating and flooding issues

Falcon Junior School, Norwich, which is shut today due to flooding issues. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two schools near Norwich shut due to heating and flooding issues

Falcon Junior School, Norwich, which is shut today due to flooding issues. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Bridge on A47 to close for maintenance work

Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

Six things you might have missed following City’s crucial win over Bournemouth

Emi Buendia continued his impressive form as Norwich City beat Bournemouth Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Disrespectful’ u-turn sees closure of town’s only post office

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew slams potential closure of Fakenham post office. Picture: JEROME MEYHEW

How £40,000 funding boost is helping transform lives of young women

Claire Cullens, chief executive of Friend of Norfolk Community Foundation, speaks at the launch of 'Thetford Shines Brighter', a project by Friend of Norfolk Community Foundation and the EDP to put funding into Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists