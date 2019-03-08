Search

Baby café invites city families to relaunch party

PUBLISHED: 16:02 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 04 April 2019

The ambassadors at Twinkle toes, and their little ones. Back row (from left to right): Hannah Brown, Leeanne Rowland with Oliver, and, Anna Cushing with Eloise. Front row (from left to right): Serena Akinseloyin with Will, Lianne Mills, and, Amy Brand, with Sophia-Rose. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A Norfolk baby café is set for a relaunch as it tries to reach out to more families.

William (left) and Jack (right) going shopping in Twinkle Toes mini supermarket. Picture: Ella WilkinsonWilliam (left) and Jack (right) going shopping in Twinkle Toes mini supermarket. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Twinkle Toes in Sussex Street, Norwich is planning a party at Castle Mall shopping centre on Saturday, April 6 to mark the relaunch with sensory baby and massage demos, face painting and soft play.

It comes at a time when all but three of the children’s centres in Norwich are set to close under county council plans to cut its children’s services budget.

Mothers with their babies before a baby massage class at Twinkle Toes. Picture: Ella WilkinsonMothers with their babies before a baby massage class at Twinkle Toes. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

But staff at Twinkle Toes, which has a breastfeeding friendly café and soft play centre, want extend a helping hand to families who could be left adrift by the closures.

The centre is keen to promote its mental health and wellbeing services for mums and babies.

Twinkle Toes ambassador Anna Cushing said: “Mental health for mums is big news at the moment and at Twinkles we even have a feeding consultant available twice a week to sit and chat to mums about all and any feeding issues they may have.”

