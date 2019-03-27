Would you get tutoring to better understand your child’s homework?

Search

27 March, 2019 - 09:20
A private tutoring firm in London has started offering sessions to parents to help them understand their child's homework. Picture: Getty Images

A private tutoring firm in London has started offering sessions to parents to help them understand their child's homework. Picture: Getty Images

StockRocket

It is not out of the ordinary for parents to book private tutoring for their children – but some are now turning to tutors themselves to help them get their heads around homework.

Changes to the curriculum have introduced a raft of new concepts for parents to get to grips with.

Tutor House, a private tutoring company in London, is now helping to bring parents up to scratch and increase their confidence in helping with homework.

It launched the £40-per-hour service after conducting a survey of 2,500 parents, which found more than two thirds had struggled to comprehend their children’s homework and almost half (47pc) thought they could be hindering their child’s learning by trying to help.

Some 93pc said they struggled with new terminology the most.

While Tutor House only operates in London we’d like to hear from any parents or carers in Norfolk who have considered, or are receiving, tutoring to help them better understand what their child is being taught – email bethany.whymark@archant.co.uk or comment below.

