Former pupils get to relive school days before historic primary closes

PUBLISHED: 08:33 15 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:49 15 March 2020

Pupils and staff celebrate an outstanding Ofsted report for Trowse Primary School in 2014. Picture: Simon Finlay

Former pupils of Trowse Primary School have the chance to take one last look around their old classrooms before it moves ending 150 years in the current building.

Young pupils at Trowse Primary with the school guinea pig in 1972. Picture: Archant LibraryYoung pupils at Trowse Primary with the school guinea pig in 1972. Picture: Archant Library

Work is underway on a new school and nursery in the village, near Norwich, that will open in September with the current Grade II building in Dell Loke being sold off by Norfolk County Council.

MORE: Let's get cracking! Pupils' joy as building work starts on their new primary school

As a chance to say farewell, the school is holding an 'old school reunion' on Friday June 26 for former pupils and staff.

Current saff and pupils as work gets underway on the new Trowse Primary School. Picture: David KirkhamCurrent saff and pupils as work gets underway on the new Trowse Primary School. Picture: David Kirkham

Liz Andrews, school secretary, said: 'It has been a fabulous school for 150 years. This will be the last chance for people to have a look around and relive their school days.

The current Trowse school dates back to 1882 and was funded by Jeremiah Colman. Picture: Evelyn SimakThe current Trowse school dates back to 1882 and was funded by Jeremiah Colman. Picture: Evelyn Simak

'There are generations of the same family who have attended. I'm sure there will be a lot of fond memories.'

The school has its origins in 1874 when a school room was attached to a Congregational chapel. In 1882, a purpose-built school was funded by Jeremiah Colman of the famous Mustard family.

MORE: Trowse school among 16 council-owned properties set to go up for sale

The new school will increase capacity to 200 pupils with seven classrooms, a multi-purpose hall and a nursery - a first for the village - as well as a stained glass window that is being relocated from the old school.

Anyone interested in attending can contact the school on 01603 622485.

