Curtain raised on town’s new stage school

24 January, 2019 - 06:00
Triple Threat Stage School has raised the curtain on its new school in Fakenham. Pictured are students performing during the launch session. Picture: TEELE PHOTOGRAPHY

Budding thespians from across the region descend on a new venture in north Norfolk for the chance to show off their jazz hands, grace the stage, and sing their little hearts out.

More than 50 children from the Fakenham area descended on the town’s junior school, on Queen’s Road, for the official launch of Triple Threat Stage School’s latest enterprise.

Set up in Norfolk three years ago, the stage school is the brainchild of principal Emily Woodward and first began with a trial session on January 16 in 2016 when it welcomed its first potential cohort through the doors of Aylsham High School.

And on January 18 it raised the curtain on its newest school in Fakenham.

Vice principal, Ben Woodward, said the first session was energetic from the word “go”.

“Posters, arrows and balloons led the way to the entrance through the car park of the school,” he said. “All parents and children were then greeted by the team from Triple Threat.

“Everyone entered the main hall for a welcome chat and then it was then off to class.”

The group was split into four classes, organised by age, and all the students took part in singing, dancing and acting.

Children performed to songs from productions such as Little Shop of Horrors, Matilda the Musical, Annie, and Hairspray.

Mr Woodward added: “All the children were full of energy, enthusiasm and a lot of laughter.

“All the parents were invited back shortly before the end of the three-hour session for a small performance of what their children had been up to.

“All the parents seemed amazed at what had been achieved in such a short amount of time. The children were fantastic and there are some real budding stars in Fakenham.

“Students also have the opportunity to perform twice a year at the Auden Theatre in Holt which gives an opportunity for children to perform in a professional space, doing something they love.”

Triple Threat Stage School runs during term time at Fakenham Junior School on Friday evenings and accepts children between four and 17 years old.

