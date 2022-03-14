News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Trial ban of school run traffic takes step forward

David Hannant

Published: 11:51 AM March 14, 2022
The school run

The school run. - Credit: PA

Parents and carers at six Norfolk schools will be written to for their thoughts on a proposed ban on traffic in neighbouring roads during pick-up and drop-off times.

Sites in Norwich, Costessey and Wymondham have been selected for a trial of the 'School Streets' scheme in Norfolk.

The experiment is set to start soon and will see selective road closures around the six pilot schools, with the trial due to last 18 months.

But before final details can be confirmed, parents, carers and neighbours are invited to take part in a consultation, which will see them contacted in due course.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for transport, said: "I would urge local communities, including residents and businesses, to take this opportunity to look at the details of what is being proposed and let us know what you think.

"The feedback will help us shape our plans before any trial closures start later this year."

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council Member for Highways, Infrastructure and Transport. Picture: Dan

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The six schools are:

  • Browick Road Primary, Wymondham
  • Dussindale Primary, Thorpe St Andrew
  • Nelson Infant School, Norwich
  • Robert Kett Primary, Wymondham
  • St Augustine's Catholic Primary, Costessey
  • Wensum Junior School, Norwich

Further information can be found at www.norfolk.gov.uk/schoolstreets

