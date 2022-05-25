5k challenge sees school raise thousands for Ukraine

Pupils from Town Close School present a cheque for the EDP's Ukraine Appeal to David Hannant, specialist reporter for education - Credit: Town Close School

Pupils at an independent school in Norwich have rallied to raise thousands of pounds to support the people of war-torn Ukraine.

Town Close School in Norwich challenged its pupils to cover five kilometres in any way they could, with the goal of raising £5,000 as a school in total.

Children were allowed to do an activity of their choice in exchange for a £5 donation - with families digging in deep to support the cause.

While some selected more orthodox activities such as running, cycling and swimming, others opted for more surprising ways of completing their 5k challenges, including roller-skating, rollercoaster riding and even a walk with an elephant.

Of the thousands of pounds raised by the school's children, more than £3,000 was donated to this newspaper's Ukraine Appeal, which is raising funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Eleven-year-old Sebastien Musitelli, who included riding the John Wick rollercoaster in Dubai in his challenge, said: "I did my 5k running, walking, riding rollercoasters and swimming.

Town Close pupil Sebastien Musitelli and sister Fleur - Credit: Town Close

"It is such a rough time for the people of Ukraine, so we wanted to support them any way we could."

Another group of year eight pupils set up their own fundraising campaign, where they were sponsored to rollerskate and raised more than £2,000.

Town Close pupils rollerskating to raise funds for Ukraine - Credit: Town Close

Florence Hibbert-Pim, 11, one of the group, said: "If nobody helped Ukraine, they would not have a country at all, so we wanted to help."

Richard Kendrick, head of history at the school said: "We felt as a school and a community we should support the people of Ukraine in the desperately tragic situation they find themselves in.

"Walking, jogging, running and swimming were perhaps to be expected, however, other activities such as hiking, camping, rollerskating, sailing, skiing and even a walk with an elephant took place with the result that more than £5,000 in total was raised for Ukrainian charities, including over £3,000 to the EDP's specific fund."

Town Close pupils holding a bake sale to support its Ukraine Appeal fundraising - Credit: Town Close

EDP editor David Powles said: "When we launched this appeal we hoped to get as much support for the people of Ukraine as we could.

"It is fantastic the children of Town Close and their families have got behind us and raised such a terrific amount - taking the appeal beyond the £15,000 mark. Thank you all."

To contribute to the appeal, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/edp-ukraine



