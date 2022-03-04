City preparatory school is excellent, inspector says

Town Close School pupils congratulate each other on the school's 'excellent' rating - Credit: Town Close School

The headmaster of a city preparatory school has spoken of his delight after it received the highest rating available in its latest inspection.

Town Close School in Norwich was inspected by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) in recent weeks and judged to be excellent across the board.

The result is the highest outcome available to independent schools and is the equivalent of an outstanding rating from Ofsted.

Chris Wilson, Town Close headmaster, said: "We are delighted with the inspection outcome that is a testament to the whole school's perpetual commitment to providing the best education and pastoral environment for all of our pupils.

"It is wonderful to have our educational practices and our pupils' advanced achievements and development recognised."

Sarah Anthony, chairman of the school's governors, said: "The report is a fascinating insight into our pupils' attitude and achievement.

"It not only conveys how proficient our pupils are educationally but also how well-rounded, inclusive and assured they become as they progress through the school."