Nursery tots delight family and friends with festive show featuring farmyard full of cuddly animals

Shepherds Jonny, Dawson and Rico on stage at the Ladybird Pre-school Nursery production of Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Christmas characters ranging from camels to kings featured in a toe-tapping production performed at Sheringham’s Lighthouse Community Church by youngsters from Ladybird Pre-school Nursery.

Wise men WIlliam, Alfie and Henry on stage at the Ladybird Pre-school Nursery production of Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Wise men WIlliam, Alfie and Henry on stage at the Ladybird Pre-school Nursery production of Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Entitled Nativity for Little Ones, the show included a 34-strong cast of two, three and four-year olds and featured songs ranging from Giddy Up Little Donkey and Jumping for Joy, to Three Wise Men and Away in a Manger.

The main parts of Mary, Joseph, the inn keeper and the wise men were played by older pupils, with younger tots taking on the roles of donkeys, camels, sheep, pigs and cows.

Special Angel Ellissia on stage in the Ladybird Pre-school Nursery production of Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Special Angel Ellissia on stage in the Ladybird Pre-school Nursery production of Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Ladybird manager Vanessa Harris, who will be retiring in a few months’ time, said the production gave youngsters an understanding of the meaning of Christmas.

She added: “The children and parents absolutely love it and, as this year was my last nativity at Ladybird, it is particularly special for me.”

Three-year-old Jessica playing the part of an angel in the Ladybird Pre-school Nursery production of Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Three-year-old Jessica playing the part of an angel in the Ladybird Pre-school Nursery production of Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A cuddly sheep on stage at the Ladybird Pre-school Nursery production of Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL A cuddly sheep on stage at the Ladybird Pre-school Nursery production of Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Shepherds Dawson and Rico on stage at the Ladybird Pre-school Nursery production of Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Shepherds Dawson and Rico on stage at the Ladybird Pre-school Nursery production of Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Inn keeper Lucas on stage in the Ladybird Pre-school Nursery production of Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Inn keeper Lucas on stage in the Ladybird Pre-school Nursery production of Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The Ladybird Pre-school Nursery production of Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL The Ladybird Pre-school Nursery production of Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Ladybird Pre-school Nursery pupils playing farmyard animals in their production of Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Ladybird Pre-school Nursery pupils playing farmyard animals in their production of Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Ladybird Pre-school Nursery youngsters Safina and Zac as Mary and Joseph in a production of the the musical play, Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Ladybird Pre-school Nursery youngsters Safina and Zac as Mary and Joseph in a production of the the musical play, Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Angels on stage in the Ladybird Pre-school Nursery production of Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Angels on stage in the Ladybird Pre-school Nursery production of Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The Ladybird Pre-school Nursery production of Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL The Ladybird Pre-school Nursery production of Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Ladybird Pre-school Nursery pupils playing farmyard animals in their production of Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Ladybird Pre-school Nursery pupils playing farmyard animals in their production of Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

