Nursery tots delight family and friends with festive show featuring farmyard full of cuddly animals

PUBLISHED: 17:05 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:21 14 December 2018

Shepherds Jonny, Dawson and Rico on stage at the Ladybird Pre-school Nursery production of Nativity for Little Ones. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

Christmas characters ranging from camels to kings featured in a toe-tapping production performed at Sheringham’s Lighthouse Community Church by youngsters from Ladybird Pre-school Nursery.

Entitled Nativity for Little Ones, the show included a 34-strong cast of two, three and four-year olds and featured songs ranging from Giddy Up Little Donkey and Jumping for Joy, to Three Wise Men and Away in a Manger.

The main parts of Mary, Joseph, the inn keeper and the wise men were played by older pupils, with younger tots taking on the roles of donkeys, camels, sheep, pigs and cows.

Ladybird manager Vanessa Harris, who will be retiring in a few months’ time, said the production gave youngsters an understanding of the meaning of Christmas.

She added: “The children and parents absolutely love it and, as this year was my last nativity at Ladybird, it is particularly special for me.”

