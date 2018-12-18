Search

Wishing you a happy Christmas, from Toftwood Infant and Junior School Federation

18 December, 2018 - 16:38
Children have created Christmas cards to send to the community. Picture: Chrissy Gold

Children have created Christmas cards to send to the community. Picture: Chrissy Gold

Members of a Mid-Norfolk community may get one extra Christmas card this year.

Pupils at Toftwood Infant and Junior School Federation have been working very hard over the festive period designing and creating Christmas cards to send to the local community.

Infant school teacher Chrissy Gold said the youngsters taking part were from the school council.

She added: “We discussed the importance of belonging to a community and how lucky we are as a federation to have such caring and supportive neighbours.

“Once the cards had been created five of the council members took time out of their lunch-break, along with two members of staff, to hand deliver the cards around the neighbourhood. A very festive time was had by all.”

