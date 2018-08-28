Police incident causes primary school to shut
PUBLISHED: 08:57 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:57 12 December 2018
Archant
A south Norfolk primary school is closed this morning due to a police incident.
Tivetshall Primary School, in Tivetshall near Long Stratton is closed until further notice due to a police incident.
One member of the public, who wished to remain anonymous reported seeing several police cars, including a police dog unit near the school in the early hours of this morning.
Full information on school closures can be found via the Norfolk County Council website.
More to follow.