Police incident causes primary school to shut

PUBLISHED: 08:57 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:57 12 December 2018

Tivetshall Primary School is closed this morning due to a police incident. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A south Norfolk primary school is closed this morning due to a police incident.

Tivetshall Primary School, in Tivetshall near Long Stratton is closed until further notice due to a police incident.

One member of the public, who wished to remain anonymous reported seeing several police cars, including a police dog unit near the school in the early hours of this morning.

Full information on school closures can be found via the Norfolk County Council website.

More to follow.

