Rocking our socks with blocks! Schools hit the LEGO jackpot

Saxlingham Nethergate are the latest school to win £1000 to buy Lego from a competition run by the Eastern Daily Press Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

Three Norfolk schools have scooped up £1,000 in LEGO Education resources after a four-month-long competition.

Children at the Ladybird Pre School Nursery at Sheringham celebrate winning the Norfolk Lego promotion. From left, Sacha, three; Zac, four; and Ellissia, four. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Children at the Ladybird Pre School Nursery at Sheringham celebrate winning the Norfolk Lego promotion. From left, Sacha, three; Zac, four; and Ellissia, four. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The competition, in partnership with CreativeHUT, invited schools across the county to collect daily tokens in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, with three top prizes.

It launched in early February and ran until May, and gave primary and junior schools the chance to share over £10K of LEGO Education resources.

Children from Earthsea School at Honingham celebrate winning the Schools Lego promotion. From left, Mikey, 10; Leo, seven; and Connor (front), nine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Children from Earthsea School at Honingham celebrate winning the Schools Lego promotion. From left, Mikey, 10; Leo, seven; and Connor (front), nine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The response was massive - with more than 300 schools and 53,000 pupils participating. In total, schools collected over 1.5million tokens.

Beating stiff competition, The Earthsea School in Honingham, Ladybird Pre-School Nursery in Sheringham and Saxlingham Nethergate Primary School were announced as the three winners of £1,000 worth of LEGO this week.

The three winners had collected the most tokens in proportion to pupil numbers. Every school that collected 1,000 or more tokens was awarded a £50 LEGO coupon.

There were also opportunities to enjoy exclusive discounts on workshops during the competition.

Sarah Bennison, base lead at The Earthsea School, said: "The school and staff would like to thank everyone in the local community and the lady who previously attended the school as a child and sent us some vouchers in the post.

"The pupils will enjoy choosing the LEGO for their classrooms."

LEGO Education resources for schools provide engaging and hands-on experiences to supplement pupil's learning.

It enables children to develop their skills in science, technology, engineering and maths - which are underrepresented in higher education.

They are proving popular among teachers in Norfolk and Suffolk as they realise LEGO's influence as a learning tool.

For example, alongside team work and communication, LEGO can improve problem-solving skills.

The LEGO Education competition was launched this year for the first time. It follows the success of previous campaigns, Sports Equipment and Books For Schools, which took place last year.

To share any of your school's LEGO activities email educationpromotion@archant.co.uk