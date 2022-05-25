News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

'Amazing day' for girls football team despite cup final heartache

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 11:09 AM May 25, 2022
Thorpe St Andrew under-12s line up at the Hawthorns

Thorpe St Andrew under-12s line up at the Hawthorns - Credit: Thorpe St Andrew School

A big day cup final day ended in heartache for a Norwich girls football team after an "amazing" season came to a close with them having to settle for second place in a national competition.

After going unbeaten throughout the season, Thorpe St Andrew School's under 12 girls earned a place in the ESFA Playstation Schools Cup final, which was played at the Hawthorns, home of Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

Thorpe St Andrew girls u12 warming up at the Hawthorns

Thorpe St Andrew girls u12 warming up at the Hawthorns - Credit: Thorpe SA School

The team came up against formidable opposition, facing Shenfield High, from Essex - a side with two players on the books of West Ham United - with the match broadcast live on YouTube.

Thorpe's Ava Duffy ended up on the scoresheet, but on the wrong end of a 7-1 scoreline. 

A spokesman for the school said: "The score in no way reflected the game and it could have been so different had early chances put Thorpe in front. Bella Murrell and Maddie Brodie were deservedly nominated in the official player of the match vote after great individual performances.

Thorpe St Andrew vs Shenfield High in the final of the ESFA Playstation Schools Cup

Thorpe St Andrew vs Shenfield High in the final of the ESFA Playstation Schools Cup - Credit: Thorpe SA

"While it was not the result the team deserved after a brilliant season, it was an amazing day and experience for all involved."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Harper, a new boutique hotel in the former home of Langham Glass on the north Norfolk coast.

Two Norfolk seaside hotels named among the best in Britain

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Dave and Angela Dawes from Wisbech, Cambridgeshire at a press conference at Down Hall Country House

Lifestyle | Video

Breakup and burglary! Couple's chaos after £101m win on Euromillions

Pearce Bates and Harry Rutter

Logo Icon
Amy Godwin and Liberty James at Fakenham Racecourse for Ladies Day

Gallery

PICTURES: The best-dressed punters at Fakenham Ladies Day

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Miss Van Wouw, who began teaching at the school in September 2013, was dismissed for gross malpracti

Quiz

Can you answer these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon