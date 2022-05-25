'Amazing day' for girls football team despite cup final heartache

A big day cup final day ended in heartache for a Norwich girls football team after an "amazing" season came to a close with them having to settle for second place in a national competition.

After going unbeaten throughout the season, Thorpe St Andrew School's under 12 girls earned a place in the ESFA Playstation Schools Cup final, which was played at the Hawthorns, home of Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

Thorpe St Andrew girls u12 warming up at the Hawthorns - Credit: Thorpe SA School

The team came up against formidable opposition, facing Shenfield High, from Essex - a side with two players on the books of West Ham United - with the match broadcast live on YouTube.

Thorpe's Ava Duffy ended up on the scoresheet, but on the wrong end of a 7-1 scoreline.

A spokesman for the school said: "The score in no way reflected the game and it could have been so different had early chances put Thorpe in front. Bella Murrell and Maddie Brodie were deservedly nominated in the official player of the match vote after great individual performances.

Thorpe St Andrew vs Shenfield High in the final of the ESFA Playstation Schools Cup - Credit: Thorpe SA

"While it was not the result the team deserved after a brilliant season, it was an amazing day and experience for all involved."