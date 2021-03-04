News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
First T-levels students finally taking up Covid delayed work placements

Simon Parkin

Published: 1:17 PM March 4, 2021   
Romilly Horner, a student at Thorpe St Andrew Sixth Form in Norwich, is one of the first pupils in the UK to be studying the new T-level qualification in education and childcare.

Students who are amongst the first to study for a new qualification hope to finally take up industry placements postponed due to the pandemic. 

City College Norwich, Paston College, Norwich-based specialist IT trainers Develop and Thorpe St Andrew Sixth Form are among the first schools and colleges in the country offering T-levels.

The two-year courses, the equivalent to three A-levels, offer a mix of classroom learning and ‘on-the-job’ experience during a nine-week industry placement.

However coronavirus restrictions have meant the first group of students have so far been unable to take up work placements. 

Romilly Horner, 17, a student at Thorpe St Andrew Sixth Form, who is one of the first pupils in the UK to be studying the new T-level in education and childcare, said: “It has definitely been tricky. With Covid the placement has not really gone ahead so far but hopefully soon. 

“We get the option to go into primary schools or nurseries and with the course you have to get 45 days industry placement. That’s up to 750 hours which is perfect for getting that qualification at the end.” 

T-levels are the latest attempt by the government to bring post-16 vocational courses on a par with A-levels. They have been designed with local employers and businesses to meet the needs of industries ranging from construction to social care. 

The education and childcare T-level comes as more than half of early year’s child settings say there is a 'skills gap'. 

Teacher in primary school class.

After being inspired by her mum who is a teacher, Romilly was among the first to forgo the normal A-level route for a T-level that specialised in an area in which she hopes to have a career.

She said: “When I was younger I always wanted to be a teacher because I really like the thought of teaching the basic needs of life to a child.

“I chose child development for my GCSE and when I was looking at further education options I knew I wanted to do childcare and with this T-level just focussing on that one subject it was definitely a big reason.”

The Department for Education (DfE) has said it is “closely monitoring” the impact of Covid-19 on T-level industry placements and that “most placements will take place in 2021/22”.

