City school submits plans for new ‘grab and go’ dining block

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form has submitted an application to build a new dining block. Picture: Archant

“Grab and go” dining could soon be on offer to students at a Norfolk high school.

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form is applying to build a new dining block at its Laundry Lane site to solve current shortfalls in its catering arrangements for students.

A planning, design and access statement, prepared for the school by Hamson Barron Smith, says that light meals are currently prepared in the school’s kitchen on the south site, formerly the site of Thorpe Grammar School, and wheeled on trolleys to the dining area on the north site, formerly Thorpe St Andrew Secondary Modern.

The statement said: “The school feels that there is a need for a designated heated and seated eating environment for the students on the north site.”

It claims the proposed dining block – to be used exclusively for food service, not preparation – will be similar in appearance to a modular classroom built on the north site in 2017, but will have an increased ceiling height and will be “embellished” with coloured cladding.

Thorpe St Andrew School submitted the application for the 200sqm single storey modular building to Broadland District Council earlier this month.