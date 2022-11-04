Once outstanding school ordered to improve due to behaviour issues

A formerly outstanding school has been told to improve in its first inspection since becoming an academy.

Thorpe St Andrew High School and Sixth Form, near Norwich, has been given an overall rating of "requires improvement" by education watchdog Ofsted.

It is the first time the school has been inspected since becoming an academy in 2016 and, at the time, it was rated by the regulator as outstanding - the highest rating available.

While the inspector praised the quality of education at the school, concerns were raised about the behaviour of some of its pupils.

The report also states that some staff members have been made to feed unsettled by changes made in the past two years ago to address "declining standards" at the school.

It states: "A significant minority of pupils do not take on board what they have learned about different lifestyles, cultures and religions, to exhibit appropriate behaviours and use appropriate language.

"Staff do not manage pupils' behaviour consistently well. As a result, some pupils experience disruption in lessons due to unacceptable behaviour."

Penny Bignell, principal of Thorpe St Andrew High - Credit: Archant

Penny Bignell, the school's principal, said: "The school’s previous grading was awarded eight years ago and under a different framework. In that respect, it is not comparable.

"However, we accept that parents/carers and students of both existing and potentially new students will be concerned by the apparent decline in provision.

"In reality, the school is on an upwards trajectory following a period of decline. Significant changes have been made by the school’s current leadership which are having a positive impact.

"This was firmly recognized in the report by the inspectors. It is unfortunate the inspection came before the full impact of those changes could be realised.

"However, we are pleased that inspectors recognised that safeguarding is effective, the quality of education is good and our sixth form provision is good, of “high quality” and a strength of the school."

The inspection was carried out over two days in July and its findings were made public this week.

Don Evans, chief executive of Broad Horizons Education Trust, said the school will benefit from the recent merger of the Yare Trust - which runs the school - Boudica Schools.