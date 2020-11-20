Norwich teacher features in campaign to encourage graduates into classroom

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:07 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 20 November 2020

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form maths teacher Daniel Meston who is backing campaign to encourage graduates into teaching. Picture: Tony Buckingham

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form maths teacher Daniel Meston who is backing campaign to encourage graduates into teaching. Picture: Tony Buckingham

A Norfolk maths teacher has featured in a national campaign to encourage more university graduates to consider a career in the classroom.

Thorpe St Andrew High School. Picture: Steve AdamsThorpe St Andrew High School. Picture: Steve Adams

Daniel Meston, a teacher from Thorpe St Andrew High School and Sixth Form in Norwich, has backed the Get Into Teaching campaign.

It comes after more than a quarter (28%) of university students and recent graduates surveyed in Norwich said that knowing they are making a difference was among their top career aspirations

Separate data shows there was a major increase in teacher training applications this year.

Reflecting on his seven years of teaching, Mr Meston said: “As a teacher, now more than ever, you know you’re playing your part in making a real difference in the world. It gives me a huge sense of pride, achievement and fulfilment in my own life.

“Like other careers, teaching is hard work but it’s a profession that builds and nurtures key skills like leadership and confidence and the emotional payback is far greater than I ever anticipated.”

• For more information about teaching as a career and to register your interest visit getintoteaching.education.gov.uk or call the hotline on 0800 3892500.

