Norwich teacher features in campaign to encourage graduates into classroom

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form maths teacher Daniel Meston who is backing campaign to encourage graduates into teaching. Picture: Tony Buckingham © Tony Buckingham/ UNP 0845 600 7737

A Norfolk maths teacher has featured in a national campaign to encourage more university graduates to consider a career in the classroom.

Thorpe St Andrew High School. Picture: Steve Adams Thorpe St Andrew High School. Picture: Steve Adams

Daniel Meston, a teacher from Thorpe St Andrew High School and Sixth Form in Norwich, has backed the Get Into Teaching campaign.

It comes after more than a quarter (28%) of university students and recent graduates surveyed in Norwich said that knowing they are making a difference was among their top career aspirations

Separate data shows there was a major increase in teacher training applications this year.

Reflecting on his seven years of teaching, Mr Meston said: “As a teacher, now more than ever, you know you’re playing your part in making a real difference in the world. It gives me a huge sense of pride, achievement and fulfilment in my own life.

“Like other careers, teaching is hard work but it’s a profession that builds and nurtures key skills like leadership and confidence and the emotional payback is far greater than I ever anticipated.”

• For more information about teaching as a career and to register your interest visit getintoteaching.education.gov.uk or call the hotline on 0800 3892500.