High school asks community for help to kit out new dining block

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form

A high school is asking its community for help raising thousands of pounds for a new "grab and go" dining block after the project was given the go-ahead by councillors.

Plans for a new dining block at Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form in Norwich have been approved.

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form submitted the proposals for a new dining block to address shortfalls in its catering arrangements for students.

The proposals have been approved by Broadland District Council - but the school in Laundry Lane says it has limited funding for the project and will need help to see it through to fruition.

It has secured funding to build the new facility, but has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help equip it.

The campaign web page states the current lunchtime provision is "extremely crowded and outdated", which is putting some students off using it.

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form principal Ian Clayton.

In total the school is trying to raise £5,000 for the project and is asking people in the area to donate or to share the message with others who could if they are unable to.

Planning documents submitted with application for the dining block said meals were currently having to be wheeled on trolleys across the grounds at lunchtimes.

It is a hangover from when the site was home to two schools - Thorpe Grammar School, now the high school's south site, where the kitchens are located, and Thorpe St Andrew Secondary Modern, now the north site and location of the dining room.

Students had their say in what they would like their new dining facility to offer in a school-wide survey, with many stating the importance of having healthy choices on the menu.

Ian Clayton, principal at Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form, said: "For students to develop healthier eating habits they must respect and enjoy their environment. Having better facilities will contribute to our students eating well - it is difficult to learn when you are hungry."

In a statement following the application's approval, the school said: "The school's aim is to create a café style dining environment that students can be proud of. Like everyone else, children and young people appreciate and are motivated by the right atmosphere and organisation in their dining space."