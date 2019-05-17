Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

High school asks community for help to kit out new dining block

17 May, 2019 - 10:47
Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form is asking for donations to help fit out a new dining block. Picture: ARCHANT

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form is asking for donations to help fit out a new dining block. Picture: ARCHANT

A high school is asking its community for help raising thousands of pounds for a new "grab and go" dining block after the project was given the go-ahead by councillors.

Plans for a new dining block at Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form in Norwich have been approved. Picture: Thorpe St Andrew SchoolPlans for a new dining block at Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form in Norwich have been approved. Picture: Thorpe St Andrew School

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form submitted the proposals for a new dining block to address shortfalls in its catering arrangements for students.

The proposals have been approved by Broadland District Council - but the school in Laundry Lane says it has limited funding for the project and will need help to see it through to fruition.

It has secured funding to build the new facility, but has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help equip it.

The campaign web page states the current lunchtime provision is "extremely crowded and outdated", which is putting some students off using it.

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form principal Ian Clayton. Picture: ARCHANTThorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form principal Ian Clayton. Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

In total the school is trying to raise £5,000 for the project and is asking people in the area to donate or to share the message with others who could if they are unable to.

Planning documents submitted with application for the dining block said meals were currently having to be wheeled on trolleys across the grounds at lunchtimes.

It is a hangover from when the site was home to two schools - Thorpe Grammar School, now the high school's south site, where the kitchens are located, and Thorpe St Andrew Secondary Modern, now the north site and location of the dining room.

Students had their say in what they would like their new dining facility to offer in a school-wide survey, with many stating the importance of having healthy choices on the menu.

Ian Clayton, principal at Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form, said: "For students to develop healthier eating habits they must respect and enjoy their environment. Having better facilities will contribute to our students eating well - it is difficult to learn when you are hungry."

In a statement following the application's approval, the school said: "The school's aim is to create a café style dining environment that students can be proud of. Like everyone else, children and young people appreciate and are motivated by the right atmosphere and organisation in their dining space."

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I wouldn’t put it past me’ – man’s threat to sue GP over ear wax

Graham Jones has said he will �seriously consider� suing his GP surgery, Birchwood Medical Practice in North Walsham, if he becomes involved in an accident due to his lack of hearing. Pictured, Graham Jones, inset. Photo: Google Streetview/Graham Jones

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Representatives from councils and Tarmac celebrate the work starting on the new roundabout at the A140 Hempnall junction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Girls Aloud star set to perform at free Norfolk festival

Girls Aloud during the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Berkeley Square in central London - the first annual award ceremony held by the women's magazine. Photo: Pa Images

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I wouldn’t put it past me’ – man’s threat to sue GP over ear wax

Graham Jones has said he will �seriously consider� suing his GP surgery, Birchwood Medical Practice in North Walsham, if he becomes involved in an accident due to his lack of hearing. Pictured, Graham Jones, inset. Photo: Google Streetview/Graham Jones

Man suffers injuries to face in attack outside Tesco’s store

A man in his 50s was assaulted outside the Tesco Express in Westlegate. Picture: Louisa Baldwin

Norfolk man to be sentenced after death of worker caught in machinery

Robert Baldwin, Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Running column: Mark Armstrong asks how do you combine running with other sports?

Mark Armstrong in action at the Colchester Half Marathon. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Watch Pukki plunder in the Premier League, insists Brentford chief

Teemu Pukki spearheaded Norwich City's Championship promotion charge Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists